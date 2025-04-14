After once again saying she was “so sick” of Ryan and his behaviour, the warrior groom continued his fight.

“What are you sick of? Being held accountable for your actions? You made my life hell.”

The edit cuts to Jaqui sniggering when scenes of her getting another man’s number replay and then shows her crying when she and Ryan try to reconcile.

“I felt like I could never get through to Ryan on anything. I felt like it wasn’t ever me. Ryan just blanks, he deflects.”

“F***k me,” Ryan said, clearly ready to leave the couch ASAP.

“I’ve made mistakes, I take accountability for that. But the criticisms were endless, why did you continue to write stay?”

Expert Alessandra Rampolla pushes Jacqui to admit she was putting on a “show” at times on the couch to mask her true feelings.

“It wasn’t a show, it’s what brave people do every day.”

Jacqui and Clint are now engaged and living together in Tasmania. Photo / Nine AU

Clint, wanting to come across as stoic, defends his new partner and berates Ryan for his perceived treatment of her. He also claimed he had “no worries” after watching Jacqui and Ryan’s highlight reel.

“I’ve fallen more for her since I’ve watched that,” he said, sparking bewildered looks from the group.

Bizarrely, Jacqui ends the session by reflecting on her faults, something very rarely seen during the edit of the show.

“I can be confusing, and I’ve learned not to try and change someone.”

Now, the question on everybody’s lips will be played out in the tabloids: Will Jacqui and Clint’s engagement follow through? The optimist in me says I hope so.

A heartfelt finish came unexpectedly from Awhina and Adrian, who had “checked out” after last night’s dinner party drama with Sierah.

Reflecting on her experiment, Awhina told the group she never felt valued and that was the core reason for her relationship failure.

“I didn’t feel hot, or that Adrian wanted me or liked me. I just felt small. Sometimes I would lash out from those feelings of rejection and hurt.”

Adrian and Awhina finally came to terms with their failed relationship. Photo / Nine AU

Finally accepting his mistakes and saying sorry, Adrian opened up about his failure.

“I’m sorry you feel that way. I’m sorry I didn’t make you feel wanted and bring out the best in you.”

Dave also apologised to Jamie for the failures during their time in the experiment, putting closure to their whirlwind romance and fallout.

“The way I handled myself when Jamie raised concerns, I’m ashamed of the way I handled that. I’m so sorry that was a part of our journey.”

The experts gave Paul a final grilling over his treatment of Carina, and the groom finally admitted he’s got major faults that need working on if he’s going to make a relationship last.

“You threw her under the bus. That’s betrayal,” John Aiken said, admitting Paul’s behaviour made him “sick” to his stomach.

“Are you hearing me? Any way you look at it, it’s bad. I don’t like to sit this close and watch you blame the person on the receiving end of it.”

Paul, on the verge of tears, said his final piece: “As much as it is hard to hear, I know there are a lot of things I need to improve.”

And finally, Mafs 2025 wouldn’t tick all the reality TV boxes without a happy ending, which came in the form of loved-up couple Rhi and Jeff.

“I do love you Rhi,” Jeff said, as cheers erupted from the surrounding couples. The pair share a quick smooch, the credits roll, and we’re left wondering what next year’s experiment will bring.

And from me, a small thank you to those who have followed this year’s Mafs reunion recaps. Despite the chaos and confusion, I hope you had a bit of a laugh and some fun, because I know I did.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of MAFS correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.