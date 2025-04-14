“I felt like I could never get through to Ryan on anything. I felt like it wasn’t ever me. Ryan just blanks, he deflects.”
“F***k me,” Ryan said, clearly ready to leave the couch ASAP.
“I’ve made mistakes, I take accountability for that. But the criticisms were endless, why did you continue to write stay?”
Expert Alessandra Rampolla pushes Jacqui to admit she was putting on a “show” at times on the couch to mask her true feelings.
“It wasn’t a show, it’s what brave people do every day.”
Clint, wanting to come across as stoic, defends his new partner and berates Ryan for his perceived treatment of her. He also claimed he had “no worries” after watching Jacqui and Ryan’s highlight reel.
“I’ve fallen more for her since I’ve watched that,” he said, sparking bewildered looks from the group.
Bizarrely, Jacqui ends the session by reflecting on her faults, something very rarely seen during the edit of the show.
“I can be confusing, and I’ve learned not to try and change someone.”
Now, the question on everybody’s lips will be played out in the tabloids: Will Jacqui and Clint’s engagement follow through? The optimist in me says I hope so.
“I do love you Rhi,” Jeff said, as cheers erupted from the surrounding couples. The pair share a quick smooch, the credits roll, and we’re left wondering what next year’s experiment will bring.
And from me, a small thank you to those who havefollowed this year’s Mafs reunion recaps. Despite the chaos and confusion, I hope you had a bit of a laugh and some fun, because I know I did.
Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of MAFS correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.