The gobsmacked looks on the couple’s faces said it all. This was a Married At First Sight reunion for the ages, and Kiwi bride Jacqui’s Oscar-worthy outburst will no doubt be talked about in the years to come.
“Awhina is just an asshole. My mission is to drop Awhina in the sh**t”.
Billy can only sit back and watch the bomb drop as his ex-wife tells Adrian that Awhina said he was “stupid, can’t spell, and his business is a joke”.
Adrian, in a fit of fury, said he never said anything bad about Awhina (debatable), and Sierah’s job to cause havoc is complete.
Next week, it all ends, with one final couch session with the experts set to unpack months’ worth of chaos, confusion, and scandal.
I imagine many can’t wait, while others will be gutted that their weekly tradition will soon cease to exist for who knows how long.
Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of MAFS correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.