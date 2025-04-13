“It doesn’t make sense,” he told producers, adamant the pair were putting the relationship on for the cameras.

That may be so, but Jacqui and Clint vehemently stood their ground as questions from all sides of the table were thrown out.

“You guys all have hope, you should be happy that there might be someone next to you,” Jacqui quipped.

“We had quite a lot in common. I invited Jacqui to come down and spend some time in Tassie [Tasmania] together,” ex-pro-golfer Clint added.

Ryan was fuming that he believed the pair were seeing each other during his and Jacqui’s relationship and wouldn’t let it rest until the pair admitted fault.

“I don’t give a sh**t about Jacqui. That entire time she was talking to another groom. I wanted to hold her accountable for manipulating the relationship”.

Then came the fireworks. Literal verbal fireworks as Jacqui screamed at her ex in the most terrifying and surreal way.

“I tried my ass off, my literal ass to make this relationship work!” she yelled. “Honestly Ryan, I have had enough of you, I’m so fed up”.

Ryan snapped back, recapping what most people likely saw during the show “edit”.

“You manipulative person, there was always an agenda with you. You are literally a pathological liar. Cheaters never prosper, liars never prevail”.

So, as Jamie so elegantly put it “wacky Jacqui takes on Tassie”, and “gullible” Clint now has a new lodger and mother for his two dogs.

“Whatever Tassie hall you crawled out of, just crawl back in it mate,” Ryan told Clint as the pair got ready to leave.

“Mate, you live in the Western Suburbs, let’s not talk anymore,”.... ouch.

Jamie was frustrated that she and Dave couldn't make things work. Photo / Nine AU

Speaking of Jamie, the firecracker of the group earlier revealed she had broken up with in-show husband Dave after agreeing to stay together after final vows.

While the pair remained on okay terms, Jamie couldn’t get over Dave’s lack of commitment, and seeing happy couple Rhi and Jeff got her feeling a tad sentimental.

“I’ll order [a husband] from Temu at this point,” she said putting her trademark humour to use.

Another big moment of the night came after the arrival of Sierah, who left the show after crushing the trust of her in-show husband Billy after she texted Awhina’s husband Adrian to meet up.

“I’m going to tell them to get f****ed,” Sierah said, clearly on the warpath and out for revenge against Awhina.

“I’m an adult who had dinner with a friend. I have nothing to apologise for”.

She also claimed she had inside information about slanderous stuff Awhina said about Adrian, which would likely further put tensions on the broken-up couple.

“Awhina is just an asshole. My mission is to drop Awhina in the sh**t”.

Billy can only sit back and watch the bomb drop as his ex-wife tells Adrian that Awhina said he was “stupid, can’t spell, and his business is a joke”.

Adrian, in a fit of fury, said he never said anything bad about Awhina (debatable), and Sierah’s job to cause havoc is complete.

Next week, it all ends, with one final couch session with the experts set to unpack months’ worth of chaos, confusion, and scandal.

I imagine many can’t wait, while others will be gutted that their weekly tradition will soon cease to exist for who knows how long.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of MAFS correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.