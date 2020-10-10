Mariah Carey's son bullied by a 'white supremacist'

Mariah Carey with her 9-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Photo / Instagram

Mariah Carey's 9 year-old son Moroccan was recently bullied by a "white supremacist".

The 50 year-old singer, who also has Moroccan's twin sister Monroe, 9, with ex-husband Nick Cannon - has revealed Moroccan has been subjected to bullying by a racist, and described the incident as "insane".

She shared: "Rocky just got bullied the other day by a white supremacist person that he thought was his friend. It's like, insane. So, this is the world we live in."

Carey also admitted that racism has been a difficult issue for her ever since she's been aware "that there was such a thing as race".

She said: "I was aware so early on is that it became a subject of humiliation for me, as a child."

Carey - who was born to a Black father and a white mother - opened up in her memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey", about an incident when a group of girls locked her in a bedroom and racially abused her.

She wrote: "The venom and hate with which these girls spewed this ... chant was so strong, it quite literally lifted me out of my body.

"I was disorientated and terrified and I thought that maybe, if I held on and just kept crying, surely a grown-up would come and stop the assault. But no-one came."

Carey has recently been sharing her experiences of racism with her daughter, Monroe.

The singer - who was married to Nick from 2008 until 2016 - told "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen": "I let her hear that. And it was really sweet, she goes, 'Mommy, those girls, they feel so bad now. I bet they wish they could be your friend.'"