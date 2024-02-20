Madonna performs during her Celebration Tour at the O2 Arena on October 15, 2023 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Pop superstar Madonna fell backwards in her chair while performing at her Seattle show over the weekend.

Clips of the songstress which show Madonna toppling over while performing Open Your Heart at Climate Pledge Arena have gone viral.

In the video, Madonna can be seen sitting in a chair while one of her dancers drags her and the chair across the stage. However, the dancer then trips, resulting in the singer taking a tumble too.

Madonna, in a quick move, rolled over onto her stomach, not letting the mishap get in the way of her song. She then stood up to finish the number while giggling over the accident, according to Page Six.

“@Madonna took a little fall on stage tonight in Seattle. She was a good sport about it. It was a great show,” one fan shared on Twitter.

Another person chimed in on Instagram, “Queen behaviour. Nothing can keep Madonna down!”

However, this isn’t the first time Her Madgesty has kept on performing after an on-stage mishap.

Madonna stumbled and fell while descending a set of stairs at the 2015 Brit Awards during her performance of Living for Love. Due to an unlucky wardrobe malfunction, the singer tripped over her long flowing cape and went plummeting.

“Armani hooked me up! My beautiful cape was tied too tight!” she reflected while chatting to Vanity Fair.

“But nothing can stop me and love really lifted me up! Thanks for your good wishes! I’m fine!”

Madonna is set to perform next on Thursday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada as part of her Celebration Tour, which sees the singer bringing songs from all of the albums she’s made across her four-decade musical career to the stage.

The much-talked-about tour was close to being cancelled after the Queen of Pop spent a few days in ICU over the summer, receiving treatment for a bad bacterial infection. While the show went on, the North American leg of her tour was postponed.

“It’s a miracle that I’m alive,” she revealed in December while performing at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York, reports USA Today.

“I feel like I’m one of the lucky ones … Let’s take a moment to be grateful.”

The Celebration Tour finishes off in Mexico City on April 26.