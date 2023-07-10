Madonna had fans incredibly worried when she was hospitalised for a serious infection at the end of June. Photo / Getty Images

The queen of pop has broken her silence following a shock hospital admission for a serious bacterial infection.

Taking to Instagram, the 64-year-old thanked fans for their “positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement.”

She wrote: “I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappointment anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M,” she signed off.

On June 28, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary broke the news that the singer had been admitted to hospital and that her tour would be put on hold.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Oseary shared on his Instagram account. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

Madonna has shared a photo with fans since getting out of hospital. Photo / Instagram

The following morning People magazine confirmed the star had been allowed to go home where she was recovering and getting plenty of rest.

An insider told the magazine her six children - Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10 — have been “so supportive” throughout their mother’s unexpected illness.

For fans waiting to hear if the star’s highly anticipated Celebration Tour will still go ahead, the insider said “She wants to get back to the tour but it’s not her focus right now. She’s definitely going to tour and it’s just a matter of when. And it will be a great concert. She loves to tour.”

Madonna had previously told fans the tour would also see her commemorate the 40-year anniversary of her career in show business.

In the lead-up to touring, other sources claimed Madonna had pushed herself during rehearsals, potentially jeopardising her health.

According to People magazine, one source claimed “She ignored some symptoms of illness for quite a while because she thought they would go away. But she didn’t want to take time away from rehearsals.

“She was rundown and not feeling 100 percent for a while in anticipation of her tour.”

And an industry insider said: “Madonna has been very busy for a long time and not taking care of herself. She just continues to push herself beyond the limit.”