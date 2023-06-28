Madonna has postponed her tour due to illness. Photo / Getty Images

It’s a scary time for Madonna who is reportedly being treated in a New York City hospital after being found unresponsive.

Page Six reported the 64-year-old singer was rushed to hospital and placed into intensive care for at least one night as she continues to battle with a “serious bacterial infection”.

With her daughter, Lourdes Leon, by her side, the star is reportedly now out of the ICU and alert as she recovers but she has sadly had to postpone her greatest hits tour which was due to start in July and conclude in January next year.

In a statement cited by Sky News, the star’s manager said, “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU.” The said adding, “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Madonna’s Celebration tour was scheduled to start in July, starting in Canada. The tour was then due to play multiple nights in London in October and December, as well as dates across Europe and North America.

This is not the first time the star has cancelled shows due to illness. She also cancelled tour dates in 2019 and 2020.

After experiencing “overwhelming pain”, pop icon Madonna told fans that she was cancelling three tour dates in Boston according to doctor’s orders.

She wrote on Instagram: “Please forgive this unexpected turn of events. Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me but the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctors’ orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame X journey with all of you.”

In 2020 she made another cancellation during her Madame X tour telling Lisbon fans the show would not go ahead mere hours before she was due to take the stage leaving many disappointed fans filling the streets. While she never revealed what her illness was, by March of that same year, the rest of her tour was cancelled due to concerns over the impending coronavirus pandemic.