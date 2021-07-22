Lorde quizzes US talk show host Seth Meyers on Kiwi slang

Lorde day drinks with Seth Meyers . Video / Late Night with Seth Meyers

As the release date for Lorde's much-anticipated album looms, she spent the day drinking with Seth Meyers.

The talk show host invented a range of unusual Lorde-inspired cocktails including a cocktail inspired by her song ribs which featured an actual cooked rib.

The pair kicked the segment off with a beer. Sadly a Lion Red or Tui wasn't on the menu but Myers offered the Auckland singer the classic Australian beer Fosters.

"We tried to get a New Zealand beer, but we couldn't get one. So, we got a Foster's – which is Australian. I'm sure, as a Kiwi, you will admit those countries are interchangeable," the talk show host said.

During the segment, Lorde tests the show host on his Kiwi slang knowledge, including bach and wop wops.

When he asked Lorde to use the word bach in a sentence she replied: "that's a really nice bach," to which Myers rolls his eyes.

"You know what you can f*** right up Lorde," he says while reaching for a shot.

Meyer's attempted Kiwi accent sounded more like Marky Mark from the Funky Bunch.

Lorde was then quizzed on her knowledge of New England slang including, clicker and 30 rack.

Clicker is another name for a TV remote and 30 rack is just how New England natives say 30 Rock.

The pair then played a game called "guess the Royal". They then dive into a spot of abstract painting where Lorde admitted she is "drunk".

It’s all about @Lorde tonight on #LNSM! She stops by Studio 8G to chat with @SethMeyers and debut her new single “Stoned at the Nail Salon”! And of course, they step out to do some #DayDrinking 🥂 pic.twitter.com/pSle7OezU1 — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) July 21, 2021

The singer started on the US talk show host to premiere her latest single, ahead of her performance of Stoned at the Nail Salon on Meyers' programme.

The song is an introspective ballad, which lets fans into the mind of Lorde after her last album. In comparison to Solar Power, the new song is slow and more melancholy.

She teased details about the performance:

"It's pretty cute that we're gonna perform this on Seth tonight the day it comes out, shoulder to shoulder two years and change to the day that we wrote it."