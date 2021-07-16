Woman accusing DJ Diplo of sexual assault drops lawsuit against him

Two women have accused the DJ of sexual assault. Photo / Getty Images

A woman accusing Diplo of sexual assault has dropped her lawsuit against him.

The 42-year-old DJ was accused last week by an unnamed woman of coercing her into performing oral sex on him in 2019, and at the time she filed a lawsuit against him in which she was seeking damages, as she claimed she was in fear for her safety throughout the alleged ordeal.

However, Billboard has reported the plaintiff filed to dismiss the lawsuit on Thursday

She said in a statement to the publication: "In light of the evidence and after consultation with my attorneys, I have decided to withdraw my lawsuit. No payment was offered or requested. I regret filing the lawsuit."

The unnamed woman originally alleged Diplo invited her to an after-party following one of his Las Vegas concerts at the Wynn in 2019, and claimed he gave her and other attendees weed and alcohol.

She then claimed Diplo eventually invited her to his personal room, and his security team started kicking out everyone else, including a male friend who was allegedly punched in the face when he refused to leave without her.

Diplo allegedly told the woman she couldn't leave until she performed oral sex acts on him, and after realising there was no way out, the woman says she agreed.

She also claims Diplo filmed the encounter without her consent.

Bryan Freedman, the attorney for the "Genius" musician, denied the allegations shortly after the lawsuit was filed.

The attorney also claimed there was a link between this woman and Marchel Gabrielle Auguste, who is also currently suing Diplo for sexual battery, and said neither woman is telling the truth.

In a statement, Freedman said: "This complaint is completely outrageous, wildly untrue and yet also entirely predictable, given that it simply repeats the exact same claim already made by the plaintiff's friend Shelly Auguste, an individual who has been harassing Mr Pentz and his family for more than a year and already has repeatedly violated the restraining order issued against her.

"We have irrefutable evidence that this is a completely meritless claim and we will be providing it to a court as quickly as we possibly can to put an end to this shakedown by Ms Auguste and her accomplices once and for all."

