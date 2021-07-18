Billie Eilish 'ashamed' of her past behaviour after racist slur incident

The 19-year-old singer was recently embroiled in controversy. Photo / British Vogue

Billie Eilish says she is "ashamed" of her past actions.

The 19-year-old singer was recently embroiled in controversy after a clip from her early teens showed her listening to Tyler the Creator's 2011 hit 'Fish' and mouthing a racist slur, as well as using a "gibberish" accent and she admitted she's "incredibly embarrassed" about her previous behaviour, though she insisted she's no different to anyone else when it comes to regretting the past.

She told Australia's Vogue magazine: "It's really weird how the world can see every aspect of your life and reminisce about [it]. It's so weird.

"The internet brings up things from everybody's past and I'm like, 'Don't you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past?'

"Like, do you not think about the fact that maybe you're embarrassed of your past, so maybe everybody else is embarrassed, too?"

The 'Therefore I Am' singer has changed her mind on many of her previous comments and she find it "weird" that everything she's ever said in public is so easily accessible.

She added: "I said so many things then that I totally don't agree with now, or think the opposite thing.

"The weirdest thing is how nothing ever goes away once it's on the internet. Every interview I did when I was 15 is still out there, and I think about it constantly."

Billie previously apologised after the old video leaked online.

In a lengthy statement, she wrote on her Instagram Story: "I love you guys and many of you have been asking me to address this. And this is something that I WANT to address because I'm being labeled something that I am not.

"There's a video edit going around of me when I was 13 or 14 where I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community.

"I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word.

"This song was the only time I'd ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family.

"Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry."