In September, she posted a series of photos on her Instagram, including four selfies of her apparent black eye, one of a dessert, and one of a navy cap embroidered with the words “Do you have the stones?”.

It led to speculation from fans that a new “hit” album is on the way – while one commented jokingly, “Girl, so concussed” in reference to her collaboration with Charli XCX on the Girl, So Confusing remix in June.

Lorde has once again teased her upcoming fourth album with a cryptic Instagram post. Photo / Lorde

Lorde hasn’t released a new album since Solar Power in 2021.

In June, she shared several photos of herself leaning over a balcony with the caption, “Use the existing tools wherever possible” followed by several symbols.

Last year, Lorde celebrated a decade of her debut album Pure Heroine, which made her a household name at the age of 17 and landed her two Grammy Awards. She went on to release her sophomore album Melodrama in 2017, and Solar Power in 2021 that left fans and critics alike divided, though it hit No 1 in New Zealand and Australia.

Lorde admitted in 2022 that she found the response to the album “painful”.

“It took people a while to get the album – I still get emails every day from people who are just coming around to it now! – and that response was really confounding and at times painful to sit with at first,” she said at the time.