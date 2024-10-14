New Zealand pop star Lorde has been pictured out in New York with American artist Jim-E Stack in a rare public appearance.
It’s rumoured he is helping her produce a new album, after the Kiwi artist wiped her Instagram profile last month and shared a cryptic post including several photos of herself with a black eye.
Lorde, 27, hasn’t been photographed with former boyfriend Justin Warren, a music executive, since March 2023. In September last year, she told fans in an email newsletter she was “living with heartbreak again”, appearing to confirm her split from Warren.
In August this year, the producer – real name James Harmon Stack – shared a photo of Lorde working from a laptop in a studio.