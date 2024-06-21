Charli XCX has released a Girl, so confusing remix with Lorde. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

Lorde is known to release music on the solstice and this year is no different.

On this winter solstice – summer solstice for the US – Charli XCX has announced a Girl, so confusing remix with the New Zealand artist.

Lorde teased a snippet of the track on her Instagram story today.

In it, she sings: “Well honestly I was speechless / when I woke up to your voice note / You told me how you’ve been feeling / Let’s work it out on the remix.”

Fans have been anticipating a collaboration between the two artists for years.

“Charli XCX and Lorde finally doing a song together is like the second coming of Christ for gay people,” one X user wrote.

“GIRL SO CONFUSING FT LORDE CHANGED MY LIFE THANK YOU MOTHER,” another wrote.

Charli XCX has previously spoken about Lorde inspiring the original song, saying she was “super jealous” of Lorde’s success when she was younger.

“She was into my music. She had big hair; I had big hair. She wore black lipstick; I once wore black lipstick. You create these parallels and think, ‘Well, that could have been me’. But it couldn’t have because we’re completely different people.”

Fans have noticed the similarities and will often greet the artists with a running gag - deliberately mistaking Charli for Lorde and vice versa.

In the remix, both Charli and Lorde go verse for verse on feeling insecure about their girlhood - from being scared to feature in pictures to yearning for female friendships while being threatened by them.

The 360 singer this month released her sixth studio album, Brat, which Lorde praised, writing, “There is NO ONE like this bitch.”

The Girl, so confusing remix marks a trend of Lorde announcing music on solstice. Her last album Solar Power was announced on summer solstice of 2021. A year later on the same date, she released the music video for The Path.