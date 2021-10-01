Lorde addresses Māori EP controversy: 'Power like mine should be interrogated'

Lorde addresses the conversation surrounding her Māori language EP 'Te Ao Mārama'. Video / Variety

Lorde has addressed the controversy surrounding her new EP, Te Ao Mārama, sung entirely in te reo Māori.

Speaking at Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles this week, the Kiwi pop singer says she was "given a golden megaphone" and that her power "should be interrogated".

She described Te Ao Mārama as a five-song companion piece to her latest album, Solar Power, and talked about what a "hugely meaningful undertaking" it was for both her and the people who worked with her on it.

"It felt right," Lorde said on the stage.

"This choice to sing in te reo Māori has been the subject of robust discourse", she continued.

"Is this wealthy, famous white woman being supportive or tokenistic? Is she advocating or co-opting for her own social gain? Is it right to voice the language that isn't yours without having to experience the pain and struggle that historically came with speaking it?"

The "Solar Power" singer said she welcomes the debate around whether or not she has the right to sing in Māori.

"I welcome this discourse. Power like mine should be interrogated," she said.

Honoree Lorde accepts an award onstage during attends Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime. Photo / Getty Images

"In having these conversations as a society ... we move forward."

When she announced Te Ao Mārama last month, the singer explained what drove her to release the EP.

She said throughout the process of making Solar Power, she realised that "much of my value system around caring for and listening to the natural world comes from traditional Māori principles."

She also spoke of the Māori principle of kaitiakitanga, which refers to caring for the sky, sea and land.

"I'm not Māori, but all New Zealanders grow up with elements of this worldview. Te ao Māori and tikanga Māori are a big part of why people who aren't from here intuit our country to be kind of 'magical', I think."

Lorde said as a New Zealand artist, it was important for her to showcase reo Māori in her work.

"It's also just a crazy beautiful language — I loved singing in it. Even if you don't understand te reo, I think you'll get a kick out of how elegant my words sound in it."

Lorde thanked friends Hemi and Hana for translating the words into te reo. Prominent Kiwi artists Bic Runga and Marlon Williams also feature on the tracks.

All the proceeds from the EP will go to two New Zealand charities: Forest and Bird and

Te Hua Kawariki Charitable Trust.