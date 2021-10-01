Shoppers trash Kylie Jenner's swimwear brand Kylie Swim: 'Completely see-through'

Kylie Jenner's new swimwear brand has fans disappointed over the quality. Photo / @kylieswim

Kylie Jenner has been accused of selling "poor-quality" swimsuits after fans claimed the garments have "bad stitching" and are made with "see-through" fabric.

One TikTok user blasted the swimsuits she brought from Kylie's new fashion line in a short clip, showing footage of what looked like unfinished stitching.

Another woman said her yellow, cut-out one-piece was "see-through" and she feared she'd "fall out" the moment she moved.

Kylie Swim launched on September 17, consisting of four cut-out swimsuits that cost between $110 and $118.

There are also two bikinis sold in separate parts at $62 as well as a few swimwear items for kids, priced at $83.

TikTok user @briannaxrenee uploaded a video of all four bathing suits after receiving them on Wednesday, which to date has more than 11 million views.

One TikTok user revealed that her yellow, cut out one-piece was "see-through". Photo / Supplied

In a separate video she uploaded a video of the Caicos swimsuit, an orange and yellow ombre one-piece, showing in detail what appears to be an array of issues with the stitching and fabric.

The zoomed-in video appeared to show loose threads, possibly due to unfinished stitching, and gaping fabric.

She then lifted the garment up to the window, the light shone through the bikini bottom and revealed the Kylie Swim logo.

Another TikTok user shared her similar experience, with user @tinytello said she was "confused" how she could wear the "August" – a canary yellow strappy one-piece – "confidently when everyone can see every square inch of my body".

Another pointed out that the stitching was "low-quality". Photo / Supplied

"I am completely and totally disappointed that this is completely see through," she said.

Her videos have been viewed over 5 million times and along with @briannaxrenee's videos, the backlash to the "poor quality" claims have been strong.

"This just proves how much photoshop her team uses," one said.

"This was made in the hands of unhappy workers, this makes me sad," another suggested.

"She makes so much money and couldn't invest into making quality swimwear," another wrote.

One said: "That's literally so embarrassing. I cannot believe she is selling that to people."

Not everyone has been unhappy with their purchases; lots of women have taken to social media to share selfies in the skimpy designs.

But some have pointed out that during promotion for the range, Kylie had gushed about getting the "quality right" for customers.

"It just looks amazing," she said.