Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Lisa Marie Presley ‘had a sense’ her dad Elvis was about to die

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Lisa Marie Presley was living with her rock icon father Elvis at his Graceland estate at the time of his death. Photo / Getty

Lisa Marie Presley was living with her rock icon father Elvis at his Graceland estate at the time of his death. Photo / Getty

Singer Lisa Marie Presley was filled with a “sense” her father Elvis Presley was going to die hours before his shock passing.

Lisa, who died after suffering a heart attack in January 2023 aged 54, was living with the rock icon at his Graceland estate at the time of his death aged 42, which came after years of his abuse of prescription pills.

Her actor daughter Riley Keough, 35, has now told Oprah Winfrey in her first major interview since her mother’s death how Lisa had a premonition Elvis would die. She said about her mum’s time with Elvis in Graceland: “I think she got a lot of intimate time up there with him.”

Keough added in a preview of the chat, which airs in full on TV next Tuesday, her mother woke up the morning of Elvis’ death on August 16, 1977, and “instinctively” knew “something was off” – even though she was only 9 at the time.

“She said goodnight to him and I think she knew [when] saying goodnight like she had some kind of sense [about his death],” said Keough.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

”I think she had a sense many times that he wasn’t okay. She would tell me that sometimes she would find him in his bathroom looking kind of out of it or holding onto the railing to stand up straight.”

Keough also said her mother used to write ominous “letters” predicting Elvis’ death.

“She used to write these letters when she was little, kinda saying, ‘I hope my daddy doesn’t die’.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

”So there was kind of a sense there.”

Keough recently completed work on her mother’s unfinished memoir, titled From Here to the Great Unknown.

In the book, which is due out on October 8, Lisa discusses her unconventional childhood, as well as her battles with addiction and Elvis’ death.

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment