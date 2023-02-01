Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late Elvis Presley, has died after she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Video / AP / Getty

As the award-garnering Elvis biopic continues to dazzle amongst film buffs and Presley enthusiasts alike, there’s no escaping the reminder of his only daughter’s tragic life and death.

Airing in the US this week, TMZ Investigates: Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy is a tell-all documentary that explores the heartbreaking truth about the King’s little girl, a figure that faces accusations of drug abuse, seemingly-overnight weight loss, sketchy insurance policies and claims of “fraud” and a “money grab” wrapped up in mystery, according to Page Six.

Lisa Marie Presley, who was only 54, died following a cardiac arrest on January 12.

She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, her daughter Riley Keough, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

Of Presley’s four ex-husbands, Michael Lockwood and Danny Keough were still actively in her life.

However, Lockwood and Keough allegedly can’t stand each other, resulting in a sour dispute over the custody of Presley’s twin daughters.

What’s more, it has been revealed that the late Lisa Marie Presley had a strained relationship with her mother Priscilla Presley, which could soon come to light in a legal battle.

“There was a lot of bad blood between them,” disclosed TMZ producer Jacob Wasserman. “Yes, they were with each other at the Golden Globes [days before Presley’s death], but some family members told us they were absolutely shocked to see them sitting at the same table.”

Here’s what is coming in the upcoming bombshell special:

Lisa Marie Presley and husband Danny Keough in 1991 at Mann Bruin Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo / Getty Images

Tension between Presley’s ex-husbands

The documentary reveals that there’s a messy family feud on the horizon over the the custody of the late singer’s two teenage girls. An exclusive scene from the documentary shows TMZ boss Harvey Levin admitting that he’s “almost certain” that Lockwood will get full custody of Harper and Finley.

However, Keough was living in the family home at the time of Presley’s death and also has a close relationship with the twins. Keough is the father of Lisa Marie Presley’s first two children, Riley Keough and the late Benjamin Keough.

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood arrive at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California.Photo / Getty Images

Presley was married to Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994 and to Michael Lockwood from 2006 to 2021.

“Riley desperately wants to maintain a relationship with her sisters,” a TMZ reporter said. “Of course, Priscilla wants to see her granddaughters. Danny absolutely wants to stay in touch with the kids … but, there is a lot of bad blood between Danny and Michael.”

Lisa Marie Presley at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Gossip of opioids and rapid 22kg weight loss

The documentary sheds light on Presley’s uphill battle with drugs and alcohol.

Two days before her passing, the late star was reportedly looking very weak at the Golden Globes.

Addiction specialist Dr Drew Pinsky explained in the documentary: “She was slurring her speech [at the awards show], she had drooping eyelids, she was unsteady on her feet … that’s not normal for a woman who is otherwise healthy at her age.

“The behaviour at the Golden Globes was consistent with somebody on a lot of substance.”

“We have information that may explain why her heart suddenly stopped beating,” Charles Latibeaudiere, TMZ producer, revealed. “Lisa had lost 40 to 50 pounds [or 18 to 22kg] in just six weeks … We’re also told she was back on opioids.” Presley reportedly wanted to look her best while representing the multi-nominated film about her father during awards season.

“The fact that she gets up and goes to the Golden Globes … good for her,” Pinsky says in the doc. “I wish that somebody had raised the alarm, though, based on how she was looking.”

Priscilla Presley and her daughter Lisa Marie Presley. Photo / Getty Images

Priscilla’s ‘fraught relationship’ with her daughter

Lisa Marie Presley and her mother Priscilla Presley allegedly had a strained relationship, which stretches all the way back to her teenage years.

During this time, Priscilla was an active member of the Church of Scientology. Karen De La Carriere, former Scientologist, revealed in the documentary that she remembers the pair having a fraught relationship.

“Lisa with a long face, miserable … stepped out of the limousine, and I heard Priscilla say, ‘Handle her!’” recounted De La Carriere.

Days before Presley’s death, mother and daughter seemed amiable at the Golden Globes. Priscilla additionally wrote a beautiful speech for her only child and spoke lovingly about her at her memorial. However, a close source says all is not what it seems.

Priscilla is now challenging her daughter’s will, which is allegedly “a money grab”, a source revealed to Page Six.

“She had no relationship with Priscilla, Michael Lockwood or her half-brother [Navarone Garibaldi],” she stated.

Priscilla is contesting an amendment in the late Lisa Marie’s trust, claiming fraud.

Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib in the exhibit "Elvis Through His Daughter's Eyes" at Graceland in 2012. Photo / AP

Money mystery: Life insurance policies, family fight on the horizon

According to The Blast, “debt-ridden” Lisa Marie Presley had run through her $US100 million (NZ$154 million) inheritance from her father. However, the late singer allegedly took out up to three life insurance policies before her death, according to the documentary. This resulted in roughly US$35 million ($54 million) being left to her three children Harper, Finley and Riley.

“Lisa was never disciplined about money,” said documentary producer Katie Hayes. “She was a big spender, and she made some bad investments. She basically blew through US$100 million ($154 million) in 25 years.”

Latibeaudiere added: “We’ve learned that at the time of Lisa’s death, she was US$4 million ($6 million) in debt, including US$2.5m ($3.8m) still owed to the IRS … But we found out that on the day she died, Lisa’s estate was suddenly flushed with cash.”

Elvis Presley’s estate Graceland will also be shared between Riley Keough and her younger twin sisters.

The documentary special will cover various other big events in Lisa Marie Presley’s life, such as her marriage to Michael Jackson.

While airing in the US this week, it is not yet known if the documentary will air in New Zealand.















