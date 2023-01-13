Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes, two days before death

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)

Just two days before she was rushed to hospital and died after a cardiac arrest, footage emerged showing Lisa Marie Presley appearing unsteady while being interviewed at the Golden Globes.

The daughter of legendary singer Elvis was in a “critical” condition on Friday morning,and was in an induced coma after being found unresponsive in her home on Thursday, according to TMZ.

She died just hours later, People confirmed.

It comes after she hit the red carpet in a show of support for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of her father, starring Austin Butler, which was nominated for three Golden Globes at this year’s event.

While being interviewed by Extra host Billy Bush, Presley, 54, turned to her friend Jerry Schilling and quickly told him: “I’m going to grab your arm.”

She appeared to be speaking slowly and slurring her words slightly as she responded to questions about Butler, who went on to win the award for Best Actor later that evening.

“When you first saw [Butler], what’d you think?” Bush asked Presley, as she gripped her friend’s arm.

“I was mindblown … Truly. I actually had to take, like, five days to process it,” she said.

Austin Butler thanking Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley two days ago is extra powerful now 🥹…RIP Lisa Marie 🙏

pic.twitter.com/Ln3lUzn5uS — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 13, 2023

A TikTok video shared on Wednesday also showed Presley walking with Butler at the Golden Globes, at times shuffling and stumbling.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported she was found unresponsive in her bedroom by a housekeeper, and her ex-husband, Danny Keough – with whom she lived with – had to perform CPR until paramedics arrived and could take over.

It’s also been reported that epinephrine – adrenaline medication – had to be administered in order to help her regain a pulse before she was rushed to hospital.

Shortly after the news broke, her mother, Priscilla Presley, released a statement confirming her daughter’s situation.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers,” she tweeted.

“We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.”

Priscilla, 77, was pictured on Thursday afternoon walking into the hospital to be by her daughter’s side. She confirmed the news of her death.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed in a statement to People magazine.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”