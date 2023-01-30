Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late Elvis Presley, has died after she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Video / AP / Getty

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late Elvis Presley, has died after she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Video / AP / Getty

Lisa Marie Presley was “taking opioids again” as well as weight loss medication in the months before her death, it’s been reported.

Sources close to her family told TMZ the singer, who had battled addiction for years, was reportedly using opioids and was on an “extreme weight loss regimen” as she wanted to look her best at red carpets and events for Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis.

She allegedly had plastic surgery and also took pills that caused her to lose around 18-22kg two months before she walked the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Lisa Marie Presley at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 10, 2023. Photo / Getty Images

It comes after Lurhmann, 60, revealed Presley was “very worried” about the film.

“And when she saw it, she embraced it so deeply,” Luhrmann said.

“We miss her deeply. She was here to see the film and it meant a lot to her, I know that, and Austin [Butler] meant so much to her - I know that.

“She had felt like her father through the film had been put back in his rightful place. It meant a lot to us, actually. It was deeply moving and it was incredibly beautiful as well. So much love and sadness at the same time.”

Page Six has reached out to Presley’s representatives for comment. Her official cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Presley, the only child of the late Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, died on January 12 after a cardiac arrest just two days after her Golden Globes appearance.

During an interview with Extra on the red carpet, she told Jerry Schilling - who had been friends with her father for years - that she needed to “grab” his arm, and held on to him tightly.

The singer had spoken openly about her battle with addiction to opioids and painkillers over the past few years.

She wrote in the foreword for Harry Nelson’s 2019 book, The United States of Opioids, “You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids.”

She revealed that her addiction started when doctors gave her opioids for pain after she gave birth to her twin daughters Harper and Finley in 2008.

“[It’s] a difficult path to overcome this dependence, and to put my life back together,” she continued. “Even in recent years, I have seen too many people I loved struggle with addiction and die tragically from this epidemic.”

Presley was laid to rest at Graceland after a memorial service on January 22, where her oldest daughter Riley Keough and her mother Priscilla both shared moving tributes to her.

Where to get help

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797 or visit https://alcoholdrughelp.org.nz/



