A pair of Elvis Presley’s blue suede shoes are expected to sell for around £100,000 ($208,321).
The Suspicious Minds hitmaker wore the size 10.5 footwear both on and off stage in the 1950s, but gave them away to his friend, Alan Fortas, the night before his induction into the US army in 1958 and now they are to be auctioned off by Henry Aldridge + Son in Wiltshire today.
The shoes, which Presley acquired after recording his 1956 song Blue Suede Shoes, are expected to fetch £100,000 ($208,300) to £120,000 and have been authenticated by Jimmy Velvet, who was a close friend of the late singer and has been described as “the world’s leading Elvis authority”.
Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge described the shoes as “iconic as they can be”.
He added to Sky News: “They are just an exceptional piece of showbusiness, music and popular culture memorabilia.”