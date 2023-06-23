One of the iconic costumes from the Star Wars films is up for auction. Photo / Supplied

The white gown worn by Carrie Fisher in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope in 1977 is up for auction.

So to those hoping to get their hands on the iconic costume, may the force be with you.

Memorabilia vendor Propstore Auction has the “original screen-matched ceremonial dress” up on their website and says it could go for up to US$2 million (NZ$3.2m) to one lucky bidder, reports CNN.

The listing on Propstore shows the gown could go for millions. Photo / Screenshot

The listing also claims the dress is a “historically significant piece” that “is the only Princess Leia costume known to still exist from the original film”.

The dress was designed by John Mollo for Fisher’s character. The designer eventually won an Oscar in 1978 for his work on A New Hope.

Barneby’s Magazine reports that Propstore Auction’s founder Stephen Lane said most collectors thought the garment was lost to history after looking for it for 40 years.

“No one had found any Princess Leia costumes,” he told the outlet, adding that he found “a ratty old plastic bag” when he met with a former crew member - “and balled up in the bottom of the plastic bag was this dress”.

Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford). Photo / Lucasfilm

He added that although it was in “really poor condition”, he recognised its armoured belt instantly.

The auction’s description reveals the gown was stored in an attic in London for years and that “a meticulous, museum-calibre restoration was conducted by professional textile conservators in London”.

Fans will recognise it as the dress worn by Fisher in the film’s closing scene in the throne room as her character awards Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) with their medals of honour.