Newlyweds Elvis and Priscilla Presley, who met while Elvis was in the Army, prepare to board their private jet following their wedding. Photo / Getty

Elvis Presley’s private jet has sold for $260,000 (NZ$410,000) after spending 40 years gathering dust in the desert.

The late King of Rock and Roll’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar has been sitting on the tarmac at the Roswell International Air Center in New Mexico for the past four decades, but has now found a new home after going under the hammer last month on what would have been the Unchained Melody hitmaker’s 88th birthday.

The private jet, once owned by Elvis Presley, was left on a runway in New Mexico for nearly four decades. Photo / AP

Elvis’ late ex-wife Priscilla Presley was at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car Auction in Florida on January 8, and said that the singer - who died from a heart attack in August 1977, aged 42 - got great “joy” from his car and plane collection.

The Hound Dog rocker bought the aircraft in 1976 for the mega-sum of $840,000 (NZ$1.33 million), and it was used to transport Elvis’ band, his crew and their gear and his infamous manager Colonel Tom Parker to gigs.

While the outside is in desperate need of repairs, the inside has the original ‘60s red velvet seats, wood panels and gold finishing, plus a retro entertainment system. The cooking area also includes a Kenmore microwave.

A businessman called Jim Gagliardi was the last known owner of the jet after he bought it for $430,000 (NZ$678,000) in 2017.

The interior was designed by Elvis Presley, with gold-tone, woodwork, inlay and red velvet seats and red shag carpet. Photo / AP

This comes after the death last month of Priscilla and Elvis’ only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Following Lisa Marie’s passing from two heart attacks aged 54 on January 12, the 77-year-old actress decided to contest an amendment to her will, but insisted amid the battle that she “loved” the Suspicious Minds hitmaker “very much” and thwarted anyone who may “think differently”.

She told E! News: “I loved Elvis very much, as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life.”

The former Dallas star is contesting an amendment on Lisa Marie’s will which removed her and the singer’s former business manager Barry Siegel from being in charge of her trust and replaced them with eldest children Riley, 33, and Benjamin - who took his life in 2020 at the age of 27.