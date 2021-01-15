Lily Allen blames Miley Cyrus tour for cheating, taking speed and going to rehab

Lily Allen blames Miley Cyrus tour for alcohol addiction and cheating. Photo / Getty Images

Lily Allen has made some intense revelations about the time she toured with Miley Cyrus.

The star not only blamed her cheating on it, but also revealed that she took to drugs to lose weight, and gained an alcohol problem.

The singer, 35, spoke to DJ Fat Tony on The Recovery podcast about how she had become addicted to adderall, also known as speed, while she was supporting Miley Cyrus on tour.

Allen admitted that she felt as though Miley were younger and prettier than her at the time.

"I got married when I was 24 and I had a baby and a baby who died ten years ago this month and went on to have two babies," she said.

"Six months after my youngest was born we ran out of money and had to go out on the road again and I was 88 kgs and did not feel like a pop star at all.

"I started taking this drug called adderall which is like speed to lose the weight and then I got addicted to this drug cause it made me feel invincible and I could work long hours.

"Then I ended up on tour in America supporting Miley Cyrus and it was a highly sexualised tour and I'd spent the last three years pushing babies out.

"I was supporting this girl who was much younger and more attractive than I felt and I just started acting out in all manner of ways," she continued.

Allen has previously admitted to cheating on her husband Sam Cooper on that tour, which included female escorts.

Realising she had a problem was when she considered taking heroin, as she tells the podcast of her decision to go to rehab.

Allen married Stranger Things actor David Harbour in Las Vegas last year.

She said: "I started cheating on my husband and I had always drunk alcohol to take the edge off the drugs.

"Then I realised I was going into the mini bar and drinking the mini bottles of vodka and without the drugs.

"I was in LA and thinking, 'None of this acting out is working anymore. Maybe I should try heroin.'

"But because I had seen what happens to people who have taken heroin I knew it was time to confront whatever it was and my demons."