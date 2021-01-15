Ticket warning as preparations for Six60 concert in Hastings ramp up

Six60 Hastings concert will be "world standard" likely with a crowd of 20,000. Photo / Supplied

Organisers of next Saturday's Six60 concert say those wanting tickets should only be purchasing them from official sellers.

Six60 is preparing to play at Tomoana Showgrounds on January 23, likely to bring in a crowd of 20,000.

Brent Eccles of booking agent and promoter Eccles Entertainment said preparation is going well and it was going to be a "really, really big show".

Over the past week there have been rehearsals in Spark Arena and Eccles said it is "quite something, a world standard show for sure".

Preparation at the showgrounds is likely to begin on Saturday and on Thursday next week seven trucks of equipment will arrive for set-up. There are more than 150 people working on the show.

As part of the show, Eccles said they have the biggest video screen in New Zealand and given the Covid situation overseas, he reckons Six60 Hastings will be the biggest show in the world that night.

"We are so lucky in New Zealand to be able to have shows."

There is state of the art lighting and a specially designed stage which gives "very good" sight lines.

Security will be tight with a security team of about 120, police and a command centre of St John Ambulance, fire crew, security and health and safety who are in "constant contact" at all times so any issues can be quickly resolved.

There is security at the gates, perimeter, travelling security inside the venue, alcohol security and backstage security. Testing of drugs available at festivals like Rhythm and Vines won't be available on Saturday.

The 20,000-capacity event has not yet sold out but tickets at an inflated cost have come up for sale on "online marketplace" buy and sell ticket site Viagogo.

In 2018, the Commerce Commission took Viagogo to court, alleging it was misrepresenting the price and availability of tickets, and the "guarantees" attached to tickets.

In March 2020, Viagogo submitted to the jurisdiction of the New Zealand Courts and took steps to ensure the phrases "All tickets 100% guaranteed!" or "100% guaranteed" will not appear in Google search results.

At 11.30am on Friday, January 15 the lowest price for a Six60 Hastings ticket on Viagogo was $178.

Other tickets had part of the ticket information in a non-English language and were being sold for up to $249 per ticket.

Some tickets are listed as "no under 14s" or being an over 18 ticket.

General admission tickets from Ticketmaster cost $109.90 plus payment and handling fees.

Show publicist Heidi Ettema said people should only buy tickets from the official ticket outlet Ticketmaster.

"We cannot guarantee that tickets bought anywhere else will be valid."

The Hastings show is not yet sold out but is on track to be, Ettema said.

The show is all ages and is general admission, so tickets are all standing and one price point.

She said the specific age restrictions listed on tickets on Viagogo is "very odd".

"We don't have any age restrictions on any tickets.

"Again, a reason we always communicate that the only place people should be buying from is the official ticketing outlet - Ticketmaster."

Viagogo has been contacted for comment but did not respond in time for publication.