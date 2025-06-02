Located in Auckland’s Westhaven, the seafood-focused restaurant opened in April 2024 and is Tabron’s first new restaurant since she sold Soul Bar & Bistro in 2018.

On Instagram, Tabron’s business partner Kylie Mann said it was “a huge personal and professional achievement to even be nominated for outstanding new establishment” and called the nomination a “great way to celebrate our first year as business partners”.

Tabron was one of New Zealand’s first female apprentice chefs and a pioneering presence in the hospitality scene. She was one of the first women to run her own restaurant in Auckland, opening Ramses Bar and Grill in the 1990s in Newmarket.

Reviewing First Mates, Last Laughs shortly after it opened, Viva’s Dining Out editor Jesse Mulligan called the restaurant “sparklingly good” and deemed Tabron “the best and most experienced restaurateur in the city”.

The Hospitality Hero award went to Nicola Richards, owner of popular Southeast Asian restaurant Monsoon Poon which closed its doors after almost 20 years of trading in early May.

Theo Tjandra was awarded Best Bartender. Photo / Smoke Photo & Video

Awards also looked to the future of the industry. Theo Tjandra, winner of best barman for his work at new Ponsonby venue Goblin, is gearing up to open his first establishment, a bar on Snickel Lane called Truth or Dare.

Award organisers say despite the industry facing multiple economic challenges, this year’s awards “showcase what resilience looks like and how, despite many establishments closing, there are new locations opening and thriving”.

“Hospitality has continued to be challenging,” observed awards chairman Daniel Sullivan.

“That hasn’t stopped innovation, dedication and ultimately success in this creative commercial industry.”

Jono Thevenard of Pici accepts the award for Best Central Auckland Establishment. Photo / Smoke Photo & Video

Karangahape Road establishments were well represented on the winners’ list. Apero took home two awards: Best Wine and Best Chef for Leslie Hottiaux. St Kevin’s arcade pasta spot Pici was crowned best central establishment and Lewis Mazza-Carson of hole-in-the-wall pie shop Pie Rolla’s was deemed Auckland’s Best Emerging Talent.

For the second year in a row inner-city cocktail kitchen and whisky bar Panacea received two accolades, taking away the award for Best Sustainability and Best Cocktail Experience.

Last year it was given the award for Outstanding Innovation and Cal Ross awarded Outstanding Bartender.

Lewis Mazza-Carson from Pie Rolla's took home the award for Best Emerging Talent. Photo / Smoke Photo & Video

LEWISHAM AWARD WINNERS 2025

Best Emerging Talent - Lewis Mazza-Carson, Pie Rolla’s

Best Bartender - Theo Thjandra, Truth or Dare/Goblin

Best Beer Brewer - Hallertau

Best Cafe - Duo

Best Chef - Leslie Hottiaux, Apero

Best Cocktail Experience - Panacea

Best Central Auckland Establishment - Pici

Front of House - Sophie Ehan, Gilt

Hospo Hero - Nicola Richards, Monsoon Poon

Best Innovation - Everybody Eats

East/Waiheke - Casita Miro

Best North - Fantail & Turtle

Best South - Mania Seafood Boil

Best West - Tokos Tacos

Best New Establishment - First Mates, Last Laughs

Best Producer - Kumeu River Wines

Best Sales Experience - Gina Nicholls, Tickety Boo

Best Sustainability - Panacea

Best Wine - Apero