Lewisham Awards 2025: Pies, pasta, and pescatarians triumph at Auckland hospitality awards

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Lewisham Awards encourage excellence in the city’s hospitality community Photo / 123rf

  • The Lewisham Awards celebrated Auckland’s hospitality scene, highlighting pies, pasta, and pescatarian menus.
  • Judith Tabron’s First Mates, Last Laughs won best new establishment.
  • Nicola Richards received the Hospitality Hero award, and Apero’s Leslie Hottiaux was named best chef.

Auckland’s top chef and best new eatery have been crowned as the city’s biggest hospitality names gathered at the Viaduct Events Centre for the 22nd annual Lewisham Awards.

Established in 2002, the Lewisham Awards encourage excellence in the city’s hospitality community.

The team from Best New Establishment First Mates Last Laugh. Photo / Smoke Photo & Video
Industry stalwart Judith Tabron’s First Mates, Last Laughs

