Kia Kanuta won Auckland's Outstanding Chef award.

Auckland’s restaurant scene’s big names gathered at Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre to celebrate the 22nd annual Lewisham Awards.

Around 600 guests attended Sunday night’s event, dressed in a masquerade theme that saw a mix of masks and capes with an event that had circus acrobatics and a host of gourmet food trucks and cocktail stands for those in attendance.

Josh and Helen Emett won “Outstanding New Establishment” for Gilt Brasserie. Located in Auckland’s CBD Chancery, the well-known couple are defying the decline of the CBD to create a dining experience that’s proved there’s still life in the heart of the city.

Directly across O’Connell St is Cocktail Bar Kitchen Panacea who took double honours for “Outstanding Bartender” and “Outstanding Innovation”. The popular date night location has become a must-do on Auckland’s hidden bar scene for their matching of cocktails to sharing plates.

Outside of the city centre there were also multiple awards for Dominion Rd establishment Cazador. Taking out “Outstanding front of house” and “Outstanding Sustainability”, the multi-generational family-owned restaurant specialises in bringing wild game to the table.

The Bramble were one of the winners.

Kia Kanuta was awarded the title of “Outstanding Chef” for his work at Ada Restaurant where his incorporation of traditional Māori cooking methods into fine dining has received rave reviews.

The Hospitality Hero for 2024 was named as Peter Gordon for homeland. The restaurant, cooking school and food store that has driven innovation in defining Aotearoa and Pacific cuisine is due to close at the end of July and hopes to relocate to new premises. In accepting the award Gordon acknowledged the challenges that the industry faces.

“It’s been a tough time and tough times are ahead, you’re all heroes.”

Valarie Littlejohn was presented with a lifetime achievement award. The 91-year-old owner of Sails Restaurant recounted memories of fighting for changes to liquor laws and paid tribute to family. “I got into the restaurant business purely by accident, I could never have done all that I’ve done without my family.”

While the night was one of celebration the current economic climate was not lost on those in attendance. The awards chairman Daniel Sullivan observed that it served as motivation for the sector.

“In tough economic times the industry has to give people a reason to come out for that hospitality experience. The innovation in exploring what Aotearoa and Pacific cuisine is, as well as suburban eateries delivering exceptional high quality, hospitality in Auckland is among the best in the world.”

The masquerade ball on Sunday evening at Auckland's Viaduct Events Centre.

LEWISHAM AWARD WINNERS 2024

Hancocks Outstanding Bartender: Cal Ross, Panacea

Insurance Advisernet Outstanding Front of House: Simon Benoit, Cazador

Campari Outstanding Emerging Hospitality Talent: Salvador Fuemana, Botswana Butchery

Mediaworks Outstanding Sales Experience: Craig MacKenzie, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Clyth MacLeod Outstanding Producer: Black Sands Brewery

Bidfood Outstanding Café: Odettes Eatery

Negociants New Zealand Outstanding Wine Experience: Apero

Pernod Ricard Outstanding Cocktail Experience: Caretaker

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Outstanding Beer Experience: The Beer Spot

Bepoz Outstanding Innovation: Panacea

Antipodes Outstanding Sustainability: Cazador Restaurant & Delicatessen

Blanc Outstanding New Establishment: Gilt Brasserie

Southern Hospitality Outstanding Local Establishment – North: Taylors on Hurstmere

Outstanding Local Establishment – South: The Bramble

Red + White Cellar Outstanding Local Establishment - East & Waiheke: The Heke

Lewisham Foundation Outstanding Local Establishment – West: Iti

OneMusic Outstanding Local Establishment – Central: Northern Line Bar and Social

Anchor Food Professionals Outstanding Chef: Kia Kanuta, Ada Restaurant

Restaurant Association Hospitality Hero: Peter Gordon, Homeland

Lifetime achievement Award: Valarie Littlejohn, Sails Restaurant.



