Auckland's most outstanding chef Kia Kanuta. Photo / Voices of Hope.

Peter Gordan, Josh Emett and Valarie Littlejohn, the 91-year-old owner of Sails Restaurant, are all hospitality powerhouses that on Sunday night were recognised with awards at the prestigious Lewisham Awards.

This year, however, there’s a new name joining their ranks.

Kia Kanuta was announced as Auckland’s most “Outstanding Chef” at the glittering masquerade-themed event held at Auckland’s Viaduct Events centre.

A “who’s who” of the Auckland hospitality scene attended to recognise and celebrate the very best of the industry.

Kia Kanuta's first job was washing dishes at the Avondale RSA. Photo / Voices of Hope

Kanuta is the head chef at the highly regarded Ada Restaurant in Grey Lynn, located at the base of The Convent Hotel. Previously he has been in the kitchens of high end establishments such Prego, Cafe Hanoi, Mudbrick and Pici.

Using traditional Māori cooking methods has seen the implementation of a stove top hāngi into the kitchen. The response from food critics has been overwhelmingly positive with the menu described as a celebration of Aotearoa and the connection between people, food and the land.

The road to this achievement, however, has not been an easy one, and Kia’s story is one of hope in action.

Kanuta describes his childhood as one of poverty.

At age 14, both of his parents died, first his father and eight months later his mother of heart related issues - “she literally died of a broken heart”, he explains.

There was teenage anger and much personal pain following this, however, a passion for food would lead him on a career path to success.

“I dropped out of school as soon as I could and got a job washing dishes at the Avondale RSA. There was two solid head chefs in the kitchen. They were the first chefs that I ever worked with, and they were lovely, welcoming, and warm, and accepting,” Kanuta recounts.

“They both kinda knew what my situation was, and they nurtured me in keeping consistent in coming to work. So, they nurtured that consistency that I needed in my life.”

His love of all things food comes from a place of inherent gratitude, something that wasn’t always a given for him. Entering the kitchen has been healing in and of itself.

This is something he wants to see inspire more young Māori to get involved in the fine food hospitably industry.

“The kitchen’s a bit of a gift that keeps on giving, to be honest.

“The kitchen saved my life in so many different ways. Feeding people is a love language for me, and a sense of belonging is what kept me there.”