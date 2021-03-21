Kylie Jenner sparks Twitter outrage over GoFundMe donation request

Kylie Jenner has asked fans to donate to a GoFundMe page for her make-up artist, Samuel Rauda - they are not happy about it. Photo / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has outraged fans on Twitter by asking for contributions to a GoFundMe campaign for celebrity makeup artist Samuel Rauda.

Rauda, who was seriously injured last week and needed surgery, had a GoFundMe page set up in an effort to raise money to cover his medical expenses.

Jenner, who has worked with Rauda in the past, posted an Instagram story, encouraging her 222 million followers to donate to Rauda's GoFundMe campaign.

The Sun reported that the Instagram story read: "Swipe up to visit his families [sic] go fund me."

As one of the highest-paid influencers on Instagram in the world, the 23-year-old reality star was met with a barrage of backlash over requesting donations from her fans.

"Why is Kylie Jenner asking for donations to fund her makeup artist's surgery when she's a billionaire," one user tweeted.

"Wait so Kylie Jenner's make-up artist got into a car accident and needed $60k for emergency brain surgery and she asked her fans to donate????" commented another.

Crunching the numbers one user simply Tweeted: "Perspective: Kylie Jenner makes over $450,000 a day."

In 2019 Jenner was reported to be bringing in as much as US$1.2 million per paid post on her Instagram account, making her the highest-earning influencer on the platform. According to Page Six, Jenner's current net worth is just under US$900 million.

Another critic drew reference to a recent extravagant purchase Jenner made for her child: "Kylie Jenner bought her toddler a $15,000 handbag but is asking her fans for money."

Expensive purchases were raised by many Twitter critics, with another commenting: "It's the fact that Kylie Jenner owns purses that cost more than her close friends emergency brain surgery and she's out here begging poor people to donate to his Go Fund Me page......... that doesn't sit right with me."

Rauda's GoFundMe page has raised US$97,000 so far, according to Page Six, with Jenner contributing just US$5k.

Jenner's comparatively small donation was a source of further contention on the Twitter-sphere, with one savvy user using some simple maths to illustrate the point.

"Folks are defending Kylie Jenner by pointing out she donated $5000 to her makeup artist's medical GoFundMe. Her net worth is $900M.

So, that's 0.000006% of her net worth.

If your net worth were, say, $100k, it would be like donating 56 cents."

Reports on Rauda's injuries describe it as "a bad vehicle accident" that resulted in a serious head injury, requiring surgery. Rauda's family then set up the GoFundMe page on Rauda's behalf.

On Saturday, the organiser of the GoFundMe page thanked everyone for their donations so far.

"We would like to extend our most sincere thanks to each and everyone who has donated or sent prayers in support of Samuel," organiser Johanna Portillo posted on Saturday. "We have felt the love and know that your continued prayers for healing are very much appreciated."

Sources close to Rauda have posted about his condition on social media, according to The Sun: "The surgery went well and now we are just waiting for when Sam wakes."