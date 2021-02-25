Rosamund Pike: 'Massive breasts' in movie poster weren't mine

Rosamund Pike and Rowan Atkinson in the Johnny English Reborn poster.

Rosamund Pike has complained that her breasts were "augmented" for a Johnny English Reborn poster, saying images are so doctored that actors "are losing our grip on what we really look like".

Pike appeared alongside Rowan Atkinson in the James Bond spoof in 2011, and one promotional image showed her in a figure-hugging dress.

"Definitely, for the post for Johnny English, my breasts were augmented," she said. "In the poster for the character shot, I have got a really impressive chest, which I don't have."

Speaking on US TV, Pike said retouching was a fact of life in the film industry, even when she was in the less glamorous role of Marie Curie for the 2019 biopic Radioactive.

"For Radioactive, strangely, they made my eyes brown," she said. "I still don't quite know why. A browny, crazy colour."

She told The Kelly Clarkson Show: "Then I was thinking about it. Those are the obvious times, right? When you do notice, 'Oh, I've got brown eyes,' or, 'I've got massive breasts.'

"But there's probably countless times where our image is doctored and we don't notice it, because I think we are all losing our grip on what we really look like."

Pike said she did not realise that people altered images for selfies until she was approached by a stranger. "I was on a flight with this guy, someone I didn't know, and I took a selfie," she recalled.

"He looked over my shoulder and he said, 'No, no, you have got to Facetune that.' And I said, 'Sorry, what?' That was my introduction to Facetuning, which has often happened ... and body tuning."

Pike was promoting her new Netflix drama, I Care A Lot.