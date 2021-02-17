Dessert a la Kardashian: Kim K proves that plates are optional in risque promo video

Kim K films as her assistant wastes a perfectly good half-can of whipped cream. Photo / Kim Kardashian West, Instagram

After combing through Kim Kardashian-West's vast library of hot body photos, we can safely confirm her latest post is one of her most revealing yet.

The 40-year-old US reality star and business mogul released a Valentine's Day collection for her shapewear label, Skims, with a bevy of photos of herself modelling the garments alongside sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kim also shared some behind-the-scenes videos from the saucy shoot, including a video she shot herself as an assistant wrote 'Skims' on her stomach in whipped cream.

The mother-of-four told fans the red and pink collection sold out one minute after going live at the weekend.

Kim, who is worth around US$900 million (NZ$1.25b), recently wrapped shooting of the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The hugely anticipated series is expected to address the ongoing divorce rumours between Kim and her rapper husband Kanye West.

Despite quitting the reality show that made them famous, which first aired back in 2007, Kim has her hands full with her businesses - including Skims and KKW Beauty - and is also studying a law degree.

In September, the family announced that they would be ending their show after 14 years on the air.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," Kim wrote at the time.

"We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."