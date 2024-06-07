Chris Henry shares with Ricardo Simich the highs and lows of PR company 818 on its 10-year anniversary.

PR company 818 is marking its 10-year milestone. Ricardo Simich talks to boss Chris Henry about the highs, lows and mixing with famous faces.

Having Oprah Winfrey make you margaritas is just one of the tales Chris Henry, boss of leading entertainment PR company 818, can tell.

On Thursday night, Henry and his hard-working team of five celebrated their 10th birthday in style at East St Hall in the city.

Among the media and entertainment power players attending were film and TV director Jackie van Beek, actors Cori Gonzales-Macuer, Vinnie Bennett and Shavaughn Ruakere, comedian Chris Parker and journalists Jenny Suo and Kate Rodger.

After a prolific career in communications on big television shows, it was working with Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement in 2014, promoting their movie What We Do In The Shadows, that spurred Henry into forming his PR entertainment company.

Promoting the movie 'What We Do In The Shadows' gave Henry the push to form his own PR entertainment company.

“818 quickly found its niche in entertainment and 10 years later we are a team of six, with hundreds of live events, concerts, festivals, film releases and TV shows under our belt,” Henry tells Spy.

The company has worked on campaigns for more than 30 local films and worked with stars including van Beek, Madeleine Sami, Sam Neill, Julian Dennison, James Rolleston, Stan Walker and Cliff Curtis.

“We have a relationship with our talent that they know we work hard for them and in return do the same for us. It makes the process truly feel like a team effort.”

He says it’s a real thrill for him and his team to connect talent and journalists on exciting content of which they can be proud.

That work extends to overseas productions filming here in 2017; he says a highlight was when 818 worked with Winfrey, and with Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling when they were filming the Disney movie A Wrinkle in Time in Central Otago.

“Oprah humorously mocked me for my accent,” says Henry.

It was a privilege for his team to get Winfrey in front of Kiwi media with the background of majestic Aoraki Mt Cook.

“No one will forget her openness and warmth on that day, or the strong margaritas she whipped up for the wrap drinks.”

Chris Henry and Oprah Winfrey at the set of A Wrinkle in Time at Central Otago.

Things can get tricky when you are dealing with global stars. A big-name reality star’s luggage once got lost and, to Henry’s horror, the star documented her ordeal on Instagram.

The story ended well and they were able to laugh about it over dinner later that evening – with the star nicely dressed.

As for the “live” function of the 818 business, it involves co-ordinating red-carpet premieres and managing campaigns for musicals and productions such as Broadway hit Hamilton, Disney’s The Lion King, Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal and The Wiggles, through to Rhythm & Vines and Laneway Festival.

Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton in the Australian production. Photo / Daniel Boud

“A visiting live act takes weeks of preparation and scheduling but, once they are safely on the ground and you start executing the tour, there is no feeling like it,” he explains.

“From transport, grooming, activities and catering, it’s a true 24/7 military operation, and I am always grateful for the teams we bring together to pull these off.”

As soon as the team has finished with UK comedy queen Dawn French’s tour, it will prepare for the arrival of US megastar Chelsea Handler.

The success of the campaigns over the last couple of years has seen the sports industry come knocking, with 818 working in tennis and sailing with the ASB Classic and the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix.

The future looks bright, Henry says, despite what some might say about the outlook for our country – 818 has an “incredible” second half of the year on the way.

“While times are tough, people love to be entertained and this is showing with successes of projects for our clients.”