REVIEW

School holiday time has come again and whether you’ve got kids or you’re simply looking after your niece and nephews, there is no denying Cirque du Soleil Crystal needs to be on your to do list.

For over two hours, the captivating show is exactly that, captivating. From the minute you sit down to the minute you rub your eyes at the very end of the show and wonder if it was all a dream, there is one word at the tip of your tongue. Wow.

Full of elite ice skaters and jaw-dropping acrobats, the show takes place at Auckland’s Spark Arena on a frozen playground and is something that everyone, no matter their age, can enjoy. Last night’s crowd saw young children and their grandparents, teens and their middle-aged parents. When we say everyone was there, we mean it.

But there is no denying that the audience’s younger members found the most enjoyment from the show and there is one reason - or rather one person - why. At approximately 7.20pm, 10 minutes before the evening show begins, a friendly, clumsy clown-type character starts hurling snowballs into the crowd.

Cirque du Soleil Crystal follows a heartwarming story and an even more captivating performance, but it's this man who steals the show. Photo / Supplied

It’s something that most people would shy away from, but the under 10′s in the crowd were obsessed. After being encouraged to throw the snowballs back at the character, the arena was full of giggles you couldn’t help but smile at.

Throughout the show, he returns at the most random moments as a side character but it was obvious he is anything but.

Despite the dark arena, as soon as Crystal’s friendly clown slipped onto the ice, all eyes were on him and clearly, Crystal understands how vital and star-worthy their funny guy is as well because in the first half of the show, he has his own solo act that will leave your abs hurting from laughing so much.

Since its debut in 2017, Crystal has wowed over a million people worldwide with its blend of skating with acrobatics and aerial feats.

Crystal’s artistic director Robert Tannion said prior to the show’s arrival in Aotearoa that it is full of “firsts” for the production adding, “It has really helped shift our perspective on the interesting ways that the circus arts continue to evolve.”

Describing it as a performance that is “all about perspective – how we see ourselves is a direct reflection of how we see the world. It’s a magical story that springs to life on the ice”

And a magical story it is. Coming in at two hours exactly, it promises to be a late night for your little ones, ending at 9.30 pm but it’s a show they won’t forget and can only be described as what would happen if Disney’s Frozen met Santa’s village in Tim Allen’s Santa Clause films.

It’s set to run at Spark Arena for a total of nine performances - meaning after last night, there are only eight more opportunities for you to see the magic up close and in person and if a late night isn’t taking your fancy, luckily there are a select few matinee performances available.

Cirque du Soleil Crystal includes gravity defying stunts. Photo / Supplied

Following the story of Crystal, a teenage girl who is desperate to escape the mundane grasps of suburbia, the show guides you into a whole other world. While friendly - bar slightly lost - our red-haired lead is forced to embark on a journey of self-discovery.

She’s inquisitive and imaginative and by the end of her gravity-defying journey, she is a self-assured legend. But to get to that point she must first change the way she looks at the world.

The show’s storyline is naive and hopefully, it’s fun and coming of age but it’s only one part of why it deserves a spot on your to do list in the coming weeks.

Along with the feel-good ending, it also includes the expected circus stunts such as gasp-worthy acrobatics, balancing acts that leave you dizzy and of course, speedy skaters.

If there is one piece of advice though, we would suggest picking seats located in the centre middle of Spark Arena. Sure, the wings will still give you a great watch, and even the seats right up the top of the arena would be good, but the centre middle is where you want to be. Trust us.

Finally, after such an immersive experience, don’t be surprised if your little munchkin decides they want to take up skating - and don’t be surprised if you find yourself saying yes.

LOWDOWN:

What: Cirque du Soleil Crystal

Where: Auckland’s Spark Arena

When: July 4 - 9

Tickets: Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster



