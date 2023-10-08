Dawn French is returning to New Zealand in May.

She’s foul mouthed and hilarious, now the Queen of British comedy, Dawn French is returning to New Zealand.

Touring the country in May, the beloved The Vicar Of Dibley star will visit Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch as part of her “Dawn French is a Huge Twat” tour.

Admitting the tour name is “unfortunate” yet “horribly accurate”, a statement issued to the Herald reveals exactly what fans are in for at the shows, “There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of twattery.

“I thought I might tell some of these buttock clenching embarrassing stories to give New Zealand audiences a peek behind the scenes of my work life…Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total twat on stage, live in front of your very eyes. And ears.”

Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 12 at 11am.

French first shot to fame in the 80s as part of the ground breaking comedy duo, French & Saunders - with Jennifer Saunders. Entertaining the masses and earning the title as trail blazers in TV comedy, the pair parted ways in the 90s before going on to pursue separate paths.

Dawn French shot to fame alongside Jennifer Saunders in the 1980s. Photo / Getty Images

French went on to star in multiple roles including the black comedy Murder Most Horrid, often playing both murderer and murdered in the same episode.

She then starred in the Richard Curtis series, The Vicar Of Dibley, which attracted over 12 million viewers to its series finale and is perhaps one of her most well known roles.

French has solidified herself as a successful comedian and actress on the stage and the big screen with her upcoming tour the most recent of her career accomplishments.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Dawn French

What: Dawn French is a Huge Twat

When: May 21, 24 and 29

Where: Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland

Tickets: My Live Nation presale Tuesday October 10 at 11am

General sale begins Thursday, October 12