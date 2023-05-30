Madeleine Sami speaks about her newest shows Deadloch and drops some hints about future projects she has lined up. Video / NZ Herald

Double Parked is the “sweet little comedy” hitting your screens next month. Directed by and starring Madeleine Sami, it’s a show that will have you in fits of laughter as it tells the story of a lesbian couple who unexpectedly end up pregnant at the same time.

But it’s not the first time the Kiwi actress, comedian, director, producer, all-round talent has taken on a rom-com role.

For Sami, starring in the beloved genre is like slipping on her favourite pair of pants and it works well for her. That’s a given after her and Jackie van Beek’s 2018 film The Breaker Upperers became a New Zealand box office success and the number one-selling film that year.

Following the story of two women who run an agency helping people break up with their partners, it might not have happened if it weren’t for some encouraging words from her high-profile pal, Taika Waititi, Sami confesses to the Herald.

The Breaker-Upperers with Madeleine Sami and Jackie Van Beek.

Produced by the Waititi and Carthew Neal-founded production company, Piki Films, the movie had some pre-production nitty gritty to smooth out, Sami says, and it wasn’t until the Thor director gave her some advice that she and Beek found the confidence to create the film.

“He was really influential in us directing that movie,” she says explaining, “We called him and we were like, ‘You know, what are we gonna do man? We need to find a director’, he’s like, ‘why don’t you guys just do it?’ And we’re like, ‘ding’.”

“So yeah, he was very influential in us, kind of obviously deciding to do it.”

Now, she reveals a second instalment might be in the works but Sami can’t tell fans when it will be hitting screens. Suggesting the second film won’t be a second Breaker Upperers but a different story with the same familiar faces, she says, “We do have one on the boil at the moment, I don’t know when that will be coming to a screen near you, but we are very excited about it.”

It might be a while away yet though so while you’re waiting, you can catch Sami in Prime Video’s new mini-series Deadloch, which hits the screening platform on Friday.

The show’s opening scene is eerie and dark revealing a dead man on the beach. Completely naked. It sets the scene for a generic murder mystery, then the teen who found him throws up and you realise maybe all is not what it seems.

This six-episode show does not fit the “crime” mould you’re used to. It’s more of an intriguing mix of bad guys, comedy and a splash of feminism - Sami is one of the lead actresses after all.

Kate Box and Madeleine Sami star in Prime Video's new comedy crime series, Deadloch. Photo / Prime Video

The laid-back star plays Darwin-based detective, Eddie Redcliffe, a character she confesses she shares no similarities with.

“To get to play a character who’s just that out there and kind of, you know, ballsy and aggressive and kind of heated and fiery and hot-tempered, it was very intense to play.” She laughs admitting despite the lack of similarities, she did “absolutely nothing” to prepare for the role.

Sami originally auditioned for the Dulcie Collins, another leading role which was ultimately played by Kate Box and says she walked into the audition for Redcliffe with little to no preparation, “I guess not giving a sh** was the way to go about playing this character,” the comedian jokes.

Madeleine Sami as Eddie Redcliffe and Kate Box as Dulcie Collins in Deadloch. Photo / Prime Video

Deadloch follows Redcliffe as she travels down to the small Australian town of the same name to help the local police solve a murder. She thinks it’s going to be an open-shut case, but Sami hints that things take a few wild turns - and it doesn’t bode well for her character’s signature Hawaiian shirt.

“Let’s just say she didn’t really bring a lot of clothes to Deadlock,” she smirks adding, “And she’s possibly washing her undies in the kettle of the hotel.”

As for what Sami wants fans to take away from the show, she just wants them to enjoy it, “I really hope that fans are surprised and stick along for the ride.”

Catch Madeleine Sami in Deadloch on Prime Video from June 2 and Double Parked on Three and ThreeNow on June 15.



