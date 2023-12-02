Foley's song Killing Me Babe plays during the season 4 finale of The Kardashians. Photos / Hulu, @wearefoley

Kiwi funk-pop duo Foley are killing it, babe.

When the season 4 finale of The Kardashians streamed on Disney+ this week, fans of the Auckland-based band were stunned to hear their song Killing Me Babe play during the first scene.

The opening bars of the song play as guests arrive for Scott Disick’s 40th birthday celebrations, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Gabe Everett and Ash Wallace, who together form Foley, shared a video of themselves reacting to the episode on Instagram captioned, “One of the crazier things to happen to us this year!”

And Everett tells the Herald that hearing their song play on the iconic show was “unbelievable” - though they knew it was going to appear on the show, as producers had previously reached out to their label.

“It was really special because we’d known for a wee while that it would be in the show and that it would be in this episode, but we didn’t know how much of the song they’d use and we didn’t know where they’d put it,” he explains.

“So we were expecting it’d just be in the background somewhere underneath some dialogue ... we wondered if it was like a fight scene or like a bit of drama, but turns out they used the start of the song, which mentions a birthday.”

Asked if he’s a fan of The Kardashians - which replaced the original Keeping Up with the Kardashians and documents the lives of arguably the world’s most famous family - Everett chuckles.

“I think I’m a fan from a distance,” he says. “Ash is definitely more of a fan - but it was interesting to see who messaged us, I think we exposed a few of our friends of family as regular watchers.”

Foley have been nominated for two Aotearoa Music Awards as well as an APRA Silver Scroll, and have recently toured with Remi Wolf as well as playing for the likes of Benee, Tove Lo and Two Door Cinema Club.

It’s been a “crazy year” for the band, Everett says, but this moment is “pretty significant” for them.

“We make music to connect with a lot of people and to share experiences and emotions with as many people as we can, and to have one of our songs be on arguably one of the biggest pop culture shows in the world right now is a really meaningful experience.”

Killing Me Babe was the duo’s first release on their debut album Crowd Pleaser, which followed several EPs and came after they both quit their full-time jobs in the industry to focus on their own music before the 2021 lockdown.

Late last year, Everett described the song to Locals Only as “a haywire, extreme version of the struggles within a relationship. The pressures that you can put yourself under when you’re trying to be the best person for your partner, or they’re idolising you.”

Wallace added that it was “really fun to write” and “a little bit satirical”.

“Overall we had this feeling of pressure and expectation. But a lot of the lyrics are fun and a bit tongue-in-cheek, to almost have a little bit of a laugh over it,” she said.

Foley are set to perform at upcoming summer music festivals Rhythm and Vines on December 29, Nestfest on January 6 and Soundsplash later in January.