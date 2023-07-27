Tove Lo at Auckland Town Hall. Photo / Tom Grut

OPINION

Dubbed “the world’s most brutally honest pop star” by Out Magazine, Tove Lo is known to use songwriting as a means of processing her emotions - and it makes for a great concert.

The Swedish songstress took to Auckland Town Hall’s stage last night and it was a mix of diary entries, breakup speeches and a good vent with your girlfriends - all with mesmerising music playing in the background.

Taking in the timeless beauty of one of Auckland’s oldest gems, she spoke to the crowd candidly: “This is an incredibly beautiful venue. Sometimes when you play at a venue like this, you feel like you need to be more respectful. That’s not what we’re doing tonight.

“We’re gonna get sweaty, sexy and dirty,” she exclaimed and the crowd erupted into dance.

Lo played a good mix of old grungy hits and catchy pop singalongs from her new album.

With songs such as Cool Girl, Talking Body and Disco T*ts eliciting a fierce jumping rhythm in the crowd, and songs like Moments and a cover of Robyn’s Dancing on my Own getting the audience in their feels, her show really took us on an intimate journey through the highs and lows of life, particularly dating.

It’s this that makes the star so relatable.

The Swedish songstress started gaining traction after the success of her bad-behaviour ballad Habits (Stay High), which peaked at No 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and became the highest-charting song by a Swedish artist since 1994.

The song, and much of her EP Truth Serum, centres around a failed relationship and the ways in which she tried to numb the pain of heartbreak through song - and other substances.

Played towards the end of her set, Lo expressed her gratitude for the tune and the path it had catapulted her on. “This song changed my life. I’m so grateful for this song,” she said as the echoing backtrack started to play.

Tove Lo has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry. From writing 50 Shades of Grey ballad Love Me Like You Do with Ellie Goulding to singing vocals on Flume’s 2016 hit Say It, the singer/songwriter’s musical talents, while varied and multi-faceted, contain that signature raw, grunge take on pop music.

Whether she is exploring dark taboos through writing or singing these thoughts in that unmistakable coarse voice, you know a Tove Lo track when you hear it - which is probably why she is still producing knockout hits nearly 10 years later.

Perhaps what also makes the star so iconic is the quirky details within her performances. From clips of the star riding a dinosaur in the desert to jiggling boobs and bums, the screen behind the pop legend sometimes distracted from the performance, particularly because of how bizarre it was.

But it was hard to take your eyes off of Lo, who dazzled in fishnet-clad bodysuits, disco ball corsets and danced the whole night through with an energy that was unmatched - even by her adoring fans.

Rolling Stone called Tove Lo “Sweden’s darkest pop export” and I must disagree. Lo was light, energetic and filled with warmth towards her fans as she encouraged them to dance, cry and let off any steam they needed to as any good friend would.

The popstar sang her audience through their feelings and they sang right back, proving that maybe music is the perfect way to process one’s emotions - and then some. One thing is for sure, when the lights went up I saw a crowd of smiling, laughing, hugging music-lovers and a sense that people were leaving with a lesser weight on their shoulders than they had before.

Maybe we all just need a good song and dance with Tove Lo.

Megan Watts is a Lifestyle and Entertainment digital producer for the New Zealand Herald whose passions include honest journalism, star sign columns and doing things for the plot.







