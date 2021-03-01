Kim Kardashian's home has allegedly been the target of a trespasser

A trespasser has allegedly attempted to visit reality star Kim Kardashian at her home after breaking into the Hidden Hills community where she lives, and trying to get in her front gate.

Law enforcement told TMZ the 24-year-old man burst into the gated neighbourhood on Wednesday, February 24, but fortunately security managed to stop him before he could find the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star's home.

He also claimed Kardashian, 40, – who is in the middle of a divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West – was his wife before the sheriff cited the man for trespassing, although he was later released.

Kardashian's home was previously broken into in 2017 when burglars targeted her Bel Air mansion that she shared with West.

The burglars fled the scene with three of the pair's luxury cars and one iPhone before targeting neighbour Kathy Griffin's home.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Photo / Toni Anne Barson / Getty Images

The couple has since separated with Kardashian recently filing for divorce after seven years of marriage, and whilst they have not yet released a statement on their relationship status, it has now been claimed she wants to talk about the break-up with Oprah.

A source said: "Kim's gearing up to do a big sit-down interview with Oprah to open up about her marriage split.

"She feels she needs to face the public and be open and honest about what really happened between her and Kanye, and address the rumour mill.

"She's biding her time and doesn't want to be overshadowed by the Meghan interview, but she has already been planning the interview and wants it to be a two-part special. It will likely happen when all the loose ends of the divorce are tied up."

The news comes after was reported this week that the couple have listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split.

Court documents also show the beauty mogul wants joint legal and physical custody of her and Kanye's four children - North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 21 months – as well as having spousal support terminated.

The couple will also refer to a prenuptial agreement signed before they tied the knot in 2014 when it comes to dividing their property and assets.