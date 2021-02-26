'My heart is sick': Lady Gaga responds about stolen dogs on social media

Lady Gaga says her "heart is sick" in a heartfelt post to social media over the kidnapping of two of her three dogs.

"My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," the musician wrote in posts to her Instagram and Twitter.

"I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."

She has created an email address where those with information can come forward and get in contact.

In the past Lady Gaga's dogs have accompanied her to shows and premieres. She can be seen in this photo holding Miss Asia. Photo / Getty Images

Gaga called her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, a "hero".

On Wednesday just before 10pm (US time) Fischer was ambushed and shot and injured close to his home in West Hollywood as he walked Gaga's dogs Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo at around 10pm (US time), according to TMZ.

Koji and Gustav were stolen in Hollywood while her third dog, Miss Asia, escaped and was recovered.

Lady Gaga is offering a staggering US$500,000 (NZ$673,000) reward for anyone who can return her two French bulldogs.

Police sources told TMZ it's not clear whether the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the musician.

As they are French bulldogs they are often targeted as they are in high demand.

The whereabouts of Koji and Gustav are still unknown. Photo / Instagram

The suspects fled the scene in a white van and their whereabouts is still unknown.

The Los Angeles Police Department has assigned the investigation to their elite Robbery and Homicide Division and released a description of the suspects, two black males in their early 20s, who were seen wearing dark clothing. Police believed the gunman has blond dreadlocks.

Gaga's father Joe Germanotta, said Fischer was no longer in the ICU and was expected to make a full recovery.

Fischer's family have released a statement thanking hospital staff and Gaga for her support.

"Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does, so we join in her plea for their safe return," the statement, obtained by Rolling Stone, said.