Prince Harry says The Crown is 'loosely based on the truth in James Corden interview

The Crown is "loosely based on the truth", Prince Harry has revealed, adding that he is "more comfortable" with the Netflix drama than the stories he reads about himself in the British press.

Harry said he didn't have a problem with The Crown as it doesn't "pretend to be news" during a wide-ranging interview with US talk show host and longtime friend James Corden.

"It's fictional. But it's loosely based on the truth," said the Duke of Sussex.

"Of course, it's not strictly accurate, of course not, but loosely it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that."

Harry says the controversial show 'gives a rough idea' of life as a British royal. Photo / Netflix

Harry, who with wife Meghan Markle signed a multimillion production deal with Netflix last year, said he preferred The Crown to the news stories written about him in British newspapers.

"I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself," he said.

"Because … that (The Crown) is obviously fiction, take it how you will.

"But this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."

When asked who he would like to play him on the show Harry put forward Billions star Damien Lewis.

Harry's comments contrast with previous claims that the royals were "furious" about The Crown's latest season, which detailed the breakdown of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage.

Friends of Prince Charles allegedly told Mail on Sunday that the series was "trolling on a Hollywood budget".

Prince William was also said to be upset with the series and reportedly felt his parents "were being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money".

UK politicians and Diana's own brother, Charles Spencer, last year called for a disclaimer on the show.

"I think it would help The Crown an enormous amount if, at the beginning of each episode, it stated that: 'This isn't true but it is based around some real events'," Earl Spencer told UK talk show Lorraine.

"I worry people do think that this is gospel and that's unfair."

Netflix has previously said it will not be adding a disclaimer to its series after writing to the UK government's culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, to reject the suggestion.

"We have always presented The Crown as a drama, and we have every confidence our members understand it's a work of fiction that's broadly based on historical events," a spokesperson said.

"As a result, we have no plans – and see no need – to add a disclaimer."