Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey won't air on BBC

The BBC will not air Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, it's been revealed.

The 90-minute interview was recorded last week and sources have suggested the couple spoke "very candidly" about their tumultuous exit from royal life.

"There is a lot of tension between them and the royal family," a source close to Harry and Meghan told E! "The interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through. Meghan and Harry are relieved they are away from it all."

The interview, which will air on CBS in the US on March 8 (NZ time) is set to be explosive, but the BBC in the UK made it clear they wanted nothing to do with it.

The broadcaster feels that airing the interview would damage its relationship with Buckingham Palace.

The relationship is already strained because of a current investigation into how the BBC secured an interview with Princess Diana in 1995.

The BBC has instead committed to airing a Commonwealth Day address from the Queen on the same day the tell-all interview airs in the US.

The Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex will also take part in the Commonwealth Day programme.

With the BBC out of the running, British TV networks are now in a bidding war to land the rights to the interview. ITV is rumoured to be the favourite.

Prince William and Kate aren't happy

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be horrified the TV interview is still going to air, amid the fact Prince Philip remains in hospital battling an infection.

"It's just beyond the pale for William and Kate, especially in light of the dreadful timing with [Prince] Philip in the hospital," a royal insider told US Weekly. "They are utterly aghast."

The rest of the royals are also worried about what Meghan and Harry will say on camera, with a palace source saying: "Time to hide behind the sofa at the palace. Oprah is skilled at getting people to talk about their feelings and bound to take them down a path they'll almost certainly regret."