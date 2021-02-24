Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie have kept in touch during their pregnancies: 'They are very close'

Princess Eugenie and her cousin's wife Meghan Markle have reportedly swapped notes during their pregnancies. Photos / Getty Images

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie may be closer than people realised.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, has been in touch with Eugenie, 30, throughout their simultaneous pregnancies, according to Page Six.

Eugenie welcomed a baby son named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank with her husband Jack Brooksbank on February 9. Just a few days later on February 14, Meghan announced she was currently expecting her second child with Prince Harry.

A family friend revealed to People magazine that Eugenie and Meghan would definitely "have known about each other's due dates" as "these times tend to bring family together".

It turns out the Sussexes' ties with some members of the royal family are stronger than others - and it may be because they have some things in common, including their plans for their children.

The source went on to say that it was "lovely that Eugenie is having her baby as Harry and Meghan are having theirs".

"They are very close. And they are all deciding to go their own route."

Eugenie and her husband Jack, whom she married in October 2018, took to Instagram to thank royal fans for their well wishes after the birth of August.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you," she wrote alongside some adorable snaps of her baby boy.

"Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

Baby August is great-grandchild number nine for Queen Elizabeth, 94, and Prince Philip, 99. He's also the first grandchild for Eugenie's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

It's expected that August will not get a royal title and will instead be known as Master August Brooksbank.

Meghan and Harry announced their pregnancy on Valentine's Day with a sweet black and white photo taken by their friend Misan Harriman.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told Fox News.

The Sussexes welcomed their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019.