Prince Harry and Meghan help build an emergency relief centre in the Commonwealth

The construction of the first community relief centre in Dominica has been completed. Photo / WKC

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's foundation has helped support the completion of an emergency relief centre in the Commonwealth.

World Central Kitchen announced today that the construction of the first community relief centre in Dominica has been completed.

The joint effort with Prince Harry and Meghan's nonprofit Archewell Foundation aims to develop a series of four relief centres in regions of the world prone to climate disasters.

WCK's Felix on the ground in the Caribbean island nation of Dominica, where we've installed our first Community Relief Center with the Archewell Foundation. The kitchen equipment includes refrigerators & freezers that can work entirely off the electrical grid using solar power! pic.twitter.com/5aKZMEdqaM — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) February 24, 2021

The completed centre has installed kitchen equipment using solar power. It's ready for the school's staff to cook for students and the community.

A culinary training programme is expected to launch this year. The programme will help equip chefs with the skills to cook and feed large numbers of people in an emergency.

Archewell and World Central Kitchen announced a joint philanthropic partnership in December. With Archewell's financial support, both entities hope to feed people in disaster-stricken areas around the world.

Last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan would not be returning to royal duties. The couple's split from the royal family came after Harry gave up his honorary military duties.

- AP