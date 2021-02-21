Kim Kardashian could document her divorce in a new television show

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this month and it has now been reported that their impending split will be documented on a new programme about the famous family.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will document their split on the last series of the family's E! reality show, while it may also be a topic of discussion on a new Hulu reality series to debut later this year.

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed Kardashian is "sad but relieved" after filing for divorce from West earlier this month.

A source said: "Kim is definitely sad but she feels confident in her decision to divorce him because she knows it's what's best for herself and her family. She's already felt like she's been divorced for months now. It's been a long time coming and she feels relieved to be able to finally move on."

Kardashian and West had been living separately but her main concern now is for their four children - North, 7; Saint, 5; Chicago, 3; and Psalm, 21 months.

Another insider said: "Kim is doing OK. She's mostly worried about her privacy and kids. She's a mama bear and protective of her kids. Kim was just tired of waiting. She tried to give it a chance. She wanted to do this last year. She gave it plenty of time but it's just time to move on. There were no affairs. No one did anything bad. They grew apart. North has some understanding of what's going on. But mostly the kids have always seen them apart so it isn't super surprising. Kim expressed to [the kids] that she loves their dad but they need to be apart. They don't fully understand what's going on and are already used to the situation."

On February 20, TMZ reported that divorce papers had been officially filed. At the time sources told TMZ: "It's as amicable as a divorce can be."

Kardashian is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their four children.

Sources close to West have told TMZ he is happy with the custody agreement and both are "committed" to co-parenting together.

Last week Kardashian caused controversy when she posted a particularly risque and suggestive video to her instagram. The video showed someone (off camera) writing the word "Skims" on her bare abdomen. Skims is the Kardashian's clothing line and the video was a brazen publicity stunt that seems to have worked, as the video has been viewed more than two million times.