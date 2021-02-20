Elin Nordegren pocketed US$110 million after her divorce settlement was finalised. Photo / Getty Images

Kim and Kanye's split is set to be one of the most expensive celebrity divorces ever.

The rapper and reality star have an estimated combined wealth of $3.7 billion.

According to TMZ, the couple signed a prenup before tying the knot and neither of them are contesting it.

In addition to their many homes, the couple also own a fleet of luxury cars and two multimillion-dollar global companies, KKW Beauty and West's fashion brand, Yeezy.

It was reported in February that Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West. Photo / Getty Images

Here are some other celebs who had to part with a lot of money in their divorce settlements.

Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Bezos

The Amazon CEO's 26-year marriage to MacKenzie Bezos came to a screeching halt in January 2019 when his romance with Lauren Sanchez was made public.

Jeff left his wife, who has since changed her name to MacKenzie Scott, a quarter of their joint Amazon stocks, representing a 4 per cent stake in the internet giant, worth around US$38b.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Even after the hefty payout, Jeff still had more than US$100b to his name, meaning he retained the title of the world's richest man (which he has since lost to Elon Musk).

Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore Gibson

When Mel Gibson and his wife of 31 years settled their divorce in 2011, it made history as the biggest ever celebrity divorce payout.

The couple didn't have a prenuptial agreement meaning Robyn was entitled to half of everything the actor earned during their marriage.

Mel Gibson and wife Robyn settled their divorce in 2011. Photo / Getty Images

Robyn, who has seven children with Mel, walked away with US$425 million.

"I did a pretty good hatchet job on my marriage myself, you know," Gibson later told chat show host Jay Leno. "I'm to blame."

Michael Jordan and Juanita Jordan

Michael and Juanita were married at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas in 1989.

In 2002, Juanita filed for divorce from the NBA star only to withdraw her petition a month later.

But they called it quits for good in 2006 when they got divorced citing irreconcilable differences.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan and his ex-wife Juanita in 2004. Photo / Getty Images

Juanita walked away with US$168m in the settlement.

A year after the divorce, Michael met a Cuban-American model named Yvette Prieto who he married in 2013.

Neil Diamond and Marcia Murphey

Neil and Marcia divorced in 1994 after 25 years of marriage.

The singer took full responsibility for the split in 1996, telling People magazine: "Twenty-five years on the road, working in studios all night. I think a woman needs more attention than I was able to give. I blame myself, absolutely."

It was reported Marcia walked away with US$150m, but Neil denied that in an interview with the Daily Mail in 2014.

Neil Diamond and wife Marcia circa 1981 at an event in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

He wouldn't reveal exactly how much Marcia got in the settlement, instead saying: "She got enough to live on for the rest of her life."

Harrison Ford and Melissa Mathison

In the early 2000s Harrison Ford got divorced from his second wife, Melissa Mathison.

It was rumoured that Melissa, a screenwriter who wrote E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, walked away with US$90m in the settlement.

Sadly, Melissa passed away in 2015 from neuroendocrine cancer.

Harrison Ford got divorced from his second wife, Melissa Mathison in 2004. Photo / Getty Images

Harrison has been married to Ally McBeal star Calista Flockhart since 2010.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren

In 2009 Tiger's affair with Rachel Uchitel was revealed by the National Enquirer, and it quickly became apparent she wasn't the only person he'd cheated on his wife with.

In 2010 his divorce settlement was finalised and Elin Nordegren pocketed US$110m with the couple sharing custody of their two children.

Tiger later opened up about his extramarital affairs, saying: "I knew my actions were wrong, but I convinced myself that normal rules didn't apply. I never thought about who I was hurting. Instead, I thought only about myself.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren have two children together, a boy and a girl. Photo / Getty Images

"I ran straight through the boundaries that a married couple should live by. I thought I could get away with whatever I wanted to. I felt that I had worked hard my entire life and deserved to enjoy all the temptations around me. I felt I was entitled. Thanks to money and fame, I didn't have to go far to find them."

Greg Norman and Laura Andrassy

Greg and Laura married in 1981 and had two children.

During their marriage, Laura allegedly discovered Greg was having an affair with a woman named Kirsten Kutner.

"It was a very rough time," Laura said about the discovery in a 2010 interview.

The couple eventually split and in the 2007 divorce settlement Laura walked away with US$103m.

Greg Norman and Laura Andrassy married in 1981. Photo / Getty Images

The following year Greg married tennis champ Chris Evert but the couple separated after just 15 months.

Then in 2010, Greg married Kirsten Kutner, the woman Laura accused Greg of having an affair with during their marriage.

"I don't care what he does. I've moved on," Laura said when Greg's engagement to Kirsten was announced. "It's just that my children have to be around a woman who almost destroyed our family."