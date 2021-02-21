Khloe Kardashian sparks engagement rumours after showing off ring on Instagram

Fans are convinced Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are engaged.

Khloe Kardashian has teased that she is engaged to Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has seemingly confirmed she is set to marry the basketball player after she posted a photograph to Instagram with a huge diamond ring on her finger, prompting speculation.

The caption - "New @goodamerican shoes are dropping 2.25" - didn't reference the jewel on her finger and instead the shoes she was wearing. But when one person commented on the post: "ARE THEY", Khloe simply replied, alongside a kissing face emoji: "yep! They are (sic)".

It comes after a source claimed Tristan is "very committed" to Khloe.

A source shared of the couple's budding romance: "Tristan has been to Zuma quite a few times in the past. Tristan is very committed to Khloe and they are on good terms right now. He has done a lot of work to get their relationship to a good place. They are very much on the same page."

The pair split after Tristan was caught kissing Jordan Woods but they eventually reconciled and their relationship has been on and off over the past months.

Khloe had recently praised Tristan for his efforts to change his ways.

Speaking to the sportsman on the family's E! reality show, she said: "We've done this rodeo before where your actions didn't go with your words and for almost a year now, you've been a different person.

"It frustrates me cause I'm like, 'Why now? Why are you, like, the man I dreamed of currently? Why couldn't you be that when we were together?' One of my fears is you're acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you'll turn into the old Tristan?"