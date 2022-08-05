Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have called it quits after causing a stir with their unlikely romance for several months. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

Friends close to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have confirmed the couple have gone their separate ways after several months of dating.

The 28-year-old comedian, and 41-year-old reality television royal have reportedly decided to be friends, according to a source who spoke exclusively to E! News.

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other," one insider says, "but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

Davidson is in Australia filming an upcoming comedy flick in Cairns, and Kardashian recently popped over for a visit.

The news comes after the former Saturday Night Live star said marriage and children were "100 per cent" in his outlook, in an interview with actor Kevin Hart.

Davidson also spoke about how becoming a father would be "his favourite thing ever".

"(I'm) definitely a family guy," he told Hart. "My favourite thing ever, which I'm yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid. It's like my dream. It would be so fun to dress up a little dude."

Kardashian similarly hinted of her hopes of a future with the King of Staten Island actor, with sources recently telling People they were "very much a serious couple".

The source did add, however, that Kardashian was finding long distance romance difficult while Davidson shots his film Wizards! down under.

"The long distance hasn't been easy for Kim, but they are making it work. They are still very happy," they said, adding that the SKIMS co-founder was looking forward to his US return.

"Kim loved visiting Pete in Australia in July. They had been apart for several weeks and they enjoyed a long weekend together," the source said.

"Pete is still filming, but will be finished now in August. He has another project in the US though, so he will continue to be busy."

The duo confirmed their unlikely pairing in November last year, causing a stir on social media with their steamy displays of affection.

They went on to make headlines when Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West, made several public threats against Davidson, resulting in a lengthy text message exchange between the two men in which Davidson urged the rapper to "grow the f*** up".