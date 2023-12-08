Kimberley Crossman (R) and fiancee Tom Walsh attend the New Zealand Television Awards 2023 at Viaduct Events Centre‎ on December 05, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo / Fiona Goodall for Getty Images

Television star Kim Crossman and her cameraman fiance Tom Walsh are embarking on a South Island road trip before Christmas to try to find the perfect location for their wedding.

“I grew up in Queenstown but I love the West Coast,” Walsh tells Spy. “I am looking forward to showing Kim some of my special spots and hopefully we can land on somewhere unique this side of Christmas.”

Crossman says they want to get married ASAP. “I can’t wait to be Tom’s wife.

“I have never been to the West Coast of the South Island, I am hoping to see a kea, eat a cheese roll and stay in an alpine hut,” she says.

It’s been a massive year for the pair since Spy revealed Crossman was dating the “togs, togs, undies” guy last November.

Walsh, 44, a talented behind-the-scenes pro, met Crossman, 33, while shooting TVNZ 2′s Snack Masters NZ last year. The couple then went on to shoot a new show together for Discovery’s Shark Week, and travelling around New Zealand, Australia, the US, Mexico, Italy and Uganda has cemented their relationship.

The couple made a splash last November, with Spy revealing their relationship. They're now engaged and planning a wedding.

Crossman says that Walsh’s hard-working ethic is what she first admired about him and their mutual work ethic has evolved in their travels, which she says is a delight.

Walsh proposed to Crossman on Italy’s Amalfi Coast in September.

“Being engaged is the best. Tom is such a fantastic partner, no matter what life throws at us, good, bad, challenging, or delightful we have a strong foundation and work through everything together as a team,” says Crossman. “I feel so supported and loved.”

Last week Crossman shared the devasting news on Instagram that she and Walsh had recently suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage, telling her followers she felt she couldn’t share all the sparkly things they do online and not be honest about some of their struggles too.

Crossman took a week off showbiz life, took a breath and jumped back this week, when she and Walsh attended the New Zealand Television Awards at the Viaduct Events Centre on Tuesday evening, where Crossman was up for the publicly voted TV Personality of the Year.

The pair wore matching outfits from Zambesi and Walsh showed off a blonde mermaid tattoo he had done earlier that day by tattooist Thom Hinton. “Legend has it, that mermaids are mysterious, beautiful, intriguing and adventurous. Just like Kim,” says Walsh.

Tom Walsh shows off his tattoo inspired by his fiancé, Kim Crossman. Photo / Carson Bluck

“Tom has my name in a heart on his chest,” says Crossman. “I also have a few tattoos for Tom.”

It will be Zambesi who dresses Walsh for their wedding; he is working closely with Elisabeth Findlay and her team on an amazing made-to-measure custom suit.

“The first designer item I ever purchased was a Zambesi trench coat in 2003 with my first pay cheque as a cameraman in Auckland. I still wear it to this day and I am a huge fan of their iconic and timeless Kiwi pieces,” he says.

As for the bride-to-be, the inspiration comes from further afield. “I am on the hunt for a dress that is … classic, French and edgy,” reveals Crossman.

She has begun her search and recently visited Natalie Rose Bridal with both of their mothers, her aunty, sister, niece and great friend Kath.

“It was special to have them all there to share the experience with me and have input.

“I have also been so appreciative of people sharing ideas with me,” she says. “So please send me any suggestions.”

For their wedding rings, they are working together to make their own, with the help of The Diamond Shop, so every detail can feel personalised and special.

Walsh is more confident in his jewellery-making skills than Crossman, as he worked as one in Dunedin after he left school.

The couple are very much still in the brainstorming phase of how their big day will go and are trying to find ways to take some of the conventional wedding elements and add their own twist.

“We are both big ‘family’ people. For us, the most important thing is to be able to celebrate with our family, eat good food and be somewhere in nature,” says Walsh.

They will grow that family bond over the holidays in the South Island, where they will take Walsh’s 8-year-old son, Louie, camping and fishing in some of the spots Walsh’s dad took him to.

“My late dad, Kieran, taught me how to fish and I am looking forward to teaching Louie,” says Walsh.

For the other half of their break, they will be going to Crossman’s stomping ground, the Coromandel.

“We will also be spending days at the beach in Pāuanui or diving, followed by barbecues and coconut tequila shots with my family after Christmas,” she says.

“Our place has a whiteboard that gets filled daily with activities, tide times and scheduled naps. It is my favourite time of year and I am usually in charge of the whiteboard.”