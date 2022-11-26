Kim Crossman is dating cameraman Tom Walsh. Photo / Supplied

Kim Crossman, New Zealand’s busiest woman in entertainment on both sides of the Pacific, has found time for love — and some eagle-eyed Kiwis might recognise him.

Tom Walsh is usually behind the camera these days but 16 years ago was the star of Tip Top Trumpet’s iconic “togs, togs, undies” TV ad.

Walsh can be seen in the 2006 ad with long locks, emerging from the water in a speedo before walking into town, with the narrator asking, “How far away from the beach do togs become undies?”

On Thursday night Walsh was on Seven Sharp taking a walk down memory lane and even took his pants down to show he was wearing the togs that he was given after the shoot.

“This director . . . auditioned me and I ended up in the back blocks of Eden Terrace and he basically just said, ‘take your pants off’,” Walsh recalled.

“He took out a little handycam and said, ‘we are going for a walk outside’. He was saying things like, ‘Walk like a model. strut’.”

Walsh, 43, a talented camera man and behind-the-scenes pro, met Crossman, 32, while shooting TVNZ 2′s Snack Masters NZ earlier this year.

A source close to the couple told Spy they went on to shoot a new show together for Discovery’s Shark Week, travelling around New Zealand, Australia, the US and Mexico, which cemented their relationship.

Spy is told the pair are very much in love. Photo / Supplied

Spy is told the pair are very much in love — Walsh already has a tattoo of his girlfriend’s name.

The couple are said to be looking forward to spending a combined Christmas together with their families in Pauanui and they will be filming Season 2 of Snack Masters together in 2023.

Crossman is in New Zealand filming Season 2 of Creamerie, which started filming on Labour Weekend last month.

It was then she let down her guard and gave a hint to her social media followers that she and Walsh might be more than just friends. “What a weekend,” she said on Instagram.

“Boat trips, joined a croc crew, concerts, fancy dinners and started filming Season 2 of Creamerie.”

Within a collage of photographs of the perfect weekend with perfect weather was a picture of Crossman and Walsh.

And that weekend they were spotted getting cosy at the Kings of Leon concert at Spark Arena.

They hit the town earlier in the week at a South Australian Tourism promotion and on Thursday night at the New Zealand Television Awards, turned heads at Shed 10.



