Kim Crossman and new fiance Tom Walsh.

Kim Crossman, New Zealand’s busiest woman in entertainment in many corners of the world, is officially engaged.

She shared the news of her engagement to partner Tom Walsh on Instagram with the simple caption: “Yes yes yes!”

Walsh popped the question while the pair were holidaying on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

People flocked to the comments to congratulate the pair.

TVNZ host Hillary Barry commented “YES!!!” showing her excitement for the couple.

Some eagle-eyed Kiwis might recognise Crossman’s new fiance.

Walsh is usually behind the camera these days but 16 years ago was the star of Tip Top Trumpet’s iconic “togs, togs, undies” TV ad.

In the 2006 commercial, Walsh can be seen walking into town while sporting long locks and returning from the water wearing a pair of Speedos. The narrator wonders: “How far away from the beach do togs become undies?”

While filming TVNZ 2′s Snack Masters NZ earlier this year, Walsh, 44, a skilled cameraman and behind-the-scenes pro, met Crossman, 33.

According to a source close to the couple, they later travelled to New Zealand, Australia, the US, and Mexico to film a new episode for Discovery’s Shark Week, which solidified their love.

The two have been documenting their lives on social media, most recently participating in humanitarian work in Uganda.

Crossman is an ambassador for World Vision and often participates in such work.

Over the past couple of weeks, they also enjoyed time together in New York and California.

They recently started a new Instagram page named “pretty romantic reviews” where they share their experiences in restaurants and accommodations on their overseas adventures.