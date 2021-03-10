Khloe Kardashian admits the pandemic has 'delayed' her plans to have more children

Khloe says that Covid-19 has made undergoing fertility treatment "challenging" and so her plans to give daughter, True, 2, a sibling, have been "delayed". Photo / George Pimentel / Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian has opened up to fertility expert Sarah Hyland about how much Covid-19 restrictions have influenced her plans to expand her family.

The 36-year-old star and her 29-year-old partner Tristan Thompson - who already have 2-year-old daughter True together - have been open about wanting to have more kids, but the coronavirus health crisis has forced them to put their plans on hold.

Speaking during an appearance on Lady Parts with Sarah Hyland, she explained: "We realised that my eggs aren't strong enough to be frozen.

"They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos ... So I actually have made embryos."

Khloe noted that the "fertility process" has been more of a challenge during the pandemic.

She added: "With Covid, finding this whole fertility process, if you do need assistance in fertility, it's much more challenging during Covid.

"They say, 'If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.' So the one time I'm actually really trying to plan, God is saying, 'Uh uh, you can't make your plans like this!'"

However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star still "definitely" wants her family to grow because she wants True to have siblings of her own.

She said: "My plan's been a little delayed. I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters.

"I think it's such a blessing - especially during these times - to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life."

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner has admitted she's keen to become a mother.

In a trailer for the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kendall said: "I want kids badly. Soon too."

Kendall has spoken about having baby "fever" in the past, but has also said she likes playing the role of aunt to her siblings' children because she can give them back to their parents when looking after them becomes "too much".

Speaking in 2019, she said: "Some days, I'll be there and I'll be like, '[Oh, my God], I think it's happening. I think I have the fever.' Most days, I'm like, 'This is too much.'

"It's a lot to be able to play with them. I'll just be like, 'Go to your mom'."