Kim Kardashian shares photo of North West's pet lizard who has custom SKIMS

The Kardasian West family has just added a new member. Photo / Getty Images

We all know the Kardashians have ventured into many areas of fashion from clothing, make-up to perfume, now Kim Kardashian has ventured into an unusual new area.

Earlier this week, she shared a number of photo on her Instagram showing North holding a bearded dragon while they both wore matching pink hoodies.

Kardashian West custom made the hoodie for the beloved pet lizard: a pink SKIMS hoodie from the brand's Cozy Collection.

"Meet the newest member of our family... Speed," she wrote.

"I really wasn't planning on liking Speed the way I do but she grew on me!"

She went on to say the pet bearded dragon actually belonged to her friend Allison, but the Kardashian West family adopted Speed after babysitting it for a week.

She also went on to say Speed has six different SKIMS outfits.

"Speed got a makeover with custom Skims Cozy and even the Lil Uzi jewel," she added, referencing a US$24 million pink diamond musician Lil Uzi got implanted in his forehead.

"(Speed actually got the jewel a few months back; North always knows what's up!)."

Speed got a makeover with custom Skims Cozy and even the Lil Uzi jewel (Speed actually got the jewel a few months back; North always knows what’s up!). North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together it’s kinda cute! pic.twitter.com/zjcxQQdZYR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 3, 2021

The Cozy Kint Hoodie which Speed can be seen wearing, for children retails for US$48 (NZ$67) and for adults costs US$78 (NZ$108).

Although it doesn't look like SKIMS clothing for animals is available on the site, it may be a new business venture for the future.

"Oh yes! We had them made!!!" she wrote in response to a comment from KKW Brands exec Tracy Romulus about the tiny outfits. "Lizard Skims not available for purchase."

Meet Speed the bearded dragon lizard. Photo / Instagram

Understandably social media and Kardashian West fans had something to say about the ridiculousness of the post.

"The fact that North West's lizard has custom Skims robes... has me dead," one Twitter user wrote.

"Kim really had custom skims made for north's lizard lmaoooo i really can't stop laughing at that" wrote another.