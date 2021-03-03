How you can watch Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah in New Zealand

The most anticipated celebrity interview in recent times has to be Oprah Winfrey's sit-down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and now it has been revealed where we can watch it in New Zealand.

Discovery NZ has secured the rights to air the CBS interview, and it will play on Three and Three Now next Tuesday, March 9.

The couple will speak about their decision to step back from royal duties, as well as how they handle life and parenthood under immense public scrutiny.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / CBS

A sneak peek of the interview was released this week, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the interview where "no topic is off-limits".

Harry says his biggest fear was "History repeating itself", a reference to what happened to his mum, the late Princess Diana.

"I am just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side," Harry explained in a clip released by the network. "Because, I can't imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago, because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other."